The Woman Modernizing the World of Hospitality

She has slept in an ocean-facing villa in Mexico and in a tiny yurt in Inner Mongolia. She fell in love with foie gras in Paris, and also knows where to find the best beef brisket noodles in Hong Kong. With her thirst for the authentic—along with an eye for the finer things—Sonia Cheng, 34, embodies today's discerning international traveler. And that’s the kind of hotel guest she’s attracting as the CEO of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts, a five-star brand that will grow to 40 properties in the next four years.

"Today's ultra-luxury traveler—regardless of age, gender, or background—is less concerned with opulence and pampering, and more concerned with value, authenticity, and truly local experiences," Cheng says.

Photo by Paul Docaser Sonia Cheng

Hôtel de Crillon in Paris debuted in 2017)