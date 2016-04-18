Home>Travel inspiration

The Ultimate Safari Souvenir

By Ann Abel

Apr 18, 2016

From the May/June issue

share this article
flipboard
A beaded warrior cuff created by Masai women, in collaboration with Sidai Designs.

Photo courtesy of Asilia Africa 

A beaded warrior cuff created by Masai women, in collaboration with Sidai Designs.

This warrior cuff helps create sustainable income for the local Masai women in Tanzania.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

We love this statement-making Yeyo warrior cuff, available at Asilia Africa's Matemwe and Sayari camps in Tanzania. It's made by local Masai women, who work with Sidai Designs, a company established to market the work of artisans. 

The idea is to preserve traditional craftsmanship and, at the same time, create sustainable incomes for the women. It's no surprise that Asilia would jump at the chance to bring this unique handmade jewelry to their guests: The pieces are right in line with the simple but soulful design of their 20 East African safari camps. $45

>>Next: How to Explore Fiji like a Chef

popular stories

  1. When Will We Travel Abroad Again?

    Tips + News

  2. What to Expect if You Plan on Flying This Summer

    Tips + News

  3. Cancun, Los Cabos Reopen to Tourists in June

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories