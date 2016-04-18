The Ultimate Safari Souvenir

Apr 18, 2016
From the May/June issue
Photo courtesy of Asilia Africa
A beaded warrior cuff created by Masai women, in collaboration with Sidai Designs.
This warrior cuff helps create sustainable income for the local Masai women in Tanzania.
Article continues below advertisement
We love this statement-making Yeyo warrior cuff, available at Asilia Africa's Matemwe and Sayari camps in Tanzania. It's made by local Masai women, who work with Sidai Designs, a company established to market the work of artisans.
The idea is to preserve traditional craftsmanship and, at the same time, create sustainable incomes for the women. It's no surprise that Asilia would jump at the chance to bring this unique handmade jewelry to their guests: The pieces are right in line with the simple but soulful design of their 20 East African safari camps. $45
>>Next: How to Explore Fiji like a Chef
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy