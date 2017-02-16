The Travelers Who Change Us

I’ll never forget receiving my roommate assignment the summer before my freshman year of college. Sitting on my family’s front porch in Berkeley, California, I tore open the envelope and there it was: Anna from Paris. I couldn’t believe my luck. Visions of spring breaks spent gallivanting around Europe filled my head. I had been to France once as a child and had fantasized about returning ever since.

Anna didn’t disappoint. Born in Italy, she had also lived in France and Miami before coming to New York for college. Because she had attended international schools, she knew people from all over the globe. At 18, her worldview seemed vast and sophisticated compared to mine. We quickly became friends and did in fact spend school breaks exploring Italy, France, and even California. She introduced me to The Little Prince, Place des Vosges, and the finest pesto in all of Genoa. I schooled her on the writer Joan Didion, Point Reyes National Seashore, and such only-in-the-Bay-Area words as “hella.”