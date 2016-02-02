Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

The Secret Frequent-Flyer Benefit Nobody Talks About

By Andrew Richdale

Feb 2, 2016

share this article
flipboard
Hint: You're less likely to be stranded while your kid is home alone. 

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Hint: You're less likely to be stranded while your kid is home alone. 

It will change the way you fly during terrible weather.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Unhumble brag: after several years of chasing higher status on Delta, I recently crossed the Platinum threshold. I dreamt for a long time about all the silly ways it would make traveling better: boarding extra early, mileage bonuses, the occasional upgrade to the front of the plane. But last week, during the throes of snowstorm Jonas, I discovered the stellar benefit nobody really talks about.

Friday afternoon: The inevitable has happened. It’s evident that Jonas is going to be one angry dude and my 6AM direct flight scheduled for Saturday from SFO to JFK has been axed—and, along with it, all direct flights between the two destinations. I call, prepared to listen to elevator music on speaker for upwards of 50 minutes, as I’ve heard the waits of friends in similar situations had been. Within 30 seconds flat, a polite gentlemen named Arthur from the Platinum member desk had greeted me as a loyal customer, rebooked my flight, upgraded me to first, and given me a heads up for when to expect additional cancellations.

Inevitably, as these things went, I was rebooked on several different flights over the course of those two days—two days in which more than 5,000 flights were canceled. My collective time on the phone during my five or so calls? Around 10 minutes, easily over 150 minutes less than I’d have expected based on past crappy-weather travel experiences.

Article continues below advertisement

As much as this doofus loves sipping champagne from a first class seat, I’d almost trade those upgrades for the extra simple, sure-no-problem service you get even during the busiest call times. The convenience of the well-staffed VIP lines are totally worth a monogamous relationship with one carrier.

>>Next: In Defense of Not Chatting Up Your In-Flight Neighbor

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories