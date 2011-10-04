Home>Travel inspiration

The Right Glass for the Right Beer

By AFAR Staff

Oct 4, 2011

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

The range of Belgian beers has spawned an equally vast range of beer glasses. Many brewers produce their own glasses, designed specifically to bring out the best in their brews. Here are just a few styles you’ll find in a good Belgian beer bar. And for more on Belgian beer, see “Tapping the Essence of Belgium.”

LONG-STEMMED V-SHAPE
Drinkers hold the long stem to avoid heating the beer with their hands. 100411beerglass2.jpg FLUTE
The narrow glass prevents carbonation from escaping too quickly. Flutes are the glass of choice for champagne-like brut biers 100411beerglass3.jpg POKAL
Used mostly for pilsners and fruit beers, the shape of this glass is designed to show off color and bubbles while retaining a nice head. 100411beerglass4.jpg HEXAGONAL
Associated with wit beers (Hoegaarden is the most popular), the shape reduces the surface area that touches the drinker’s hand. 100411beerglass5.jpg WEIZEN
Wider at the top than at the base, this glass is meant to retain the aromas of the beer and allow for the thick heads often produced by German-style wheat beers. 100411beerglass6.jpg CHALICE
The shape of choice for Trappist beers, the wide mouth allows the beer to breathe and offers up an aromatic nose.

Illustrations by Sean Otto. This story appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories