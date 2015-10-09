The Perfect Crowd-Free Wine Country Weekend in Healdsburg

Harvest season is just wrapping up in California wine country, which means it’s a busy time for farmers and vintners. For travelers looking for earthy wine and food, fall is my favorite season for a weekend trip to northern Sonoma (Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley). Last weekend, my family and I headed up to Healdsburg (where my husband and I got married) and spent a few days checking out new places and revisiting older favorites.

STAY

There are a number of terrific places to stay in and around Healdsburg. My favorite is the h2 Hotel, which has a prime location on the main town square, operates a lively restaurant, Spoonbar, and features truly eco-friendly design. The fleet of rental bikes is a nice perk, too.

DRINK

You can’t come to this part of California without visiting at least a few tasting rooms. In and around Healdsburg, I love Nalle, Ridge, and Rochioli, all of which have been operating in this part of the county for some time. Banshee is a relative newcomer (founded in 2009) and the winery opened a cool tasting room just off the town square in Healdsburg a couple of years ago. Prices are reasonable and the tasting flights ($15 and up) are fun for groups. At our wedding, we served a pinot noir from Copain, which has a glorious tasting room perched at the top of a mountain on Eastside Road. The setting is laid-back, picturesque California at its most beautiful.