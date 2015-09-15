The One Thing You Absolutely CANNOT Carry-On to a Plane

If you follow the TSA propaganda Instagram account (and you should), you know people try to take some batamarang-shit crazy stuff onto planes. But there's one item you absolutely must never, ever try to carry on, and it's something that rarely gets mentioned.

Earlier this year, my wife Cheri and I were flying back to San Francisco from London Heathrow. We did the whole security dance, and stood around waiting for our carry-on bags to come out the X-ray machine. And stood around waiting . . . and waiting . . . and . . . it was my bag, of course, that got swept onto the conveyor belt scenic route for further investigation.

The hard-eyed, bearded TSA equivalent was polite but persistent. Yes, this was my bag. No, I didn't have anything in it I wanted to tell him about. No, I didn't have anything dangerous in it. Nothing sharp, no. No, I didn't have any food in my bag. Nope, no sweets, either.

"Because," he said, with a strange mix of triumph and puzzlement, "It looks like you have a giant bag of sweets in your bag."

"Sweets??!!? Hmmm. Nooo . . . ?" Behind me, I could hear Cheri laughing.

"Do I have your permission to search your bag please sir?" I was passed along to a slight lady with fussy white latex gloves and a severe bun. Pretty sure the question was a formality.