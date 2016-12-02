After much anticipation, Single Thread is opening its doors to customers.

share this article

After nearly four years in the making, Single Thread, which many regard as the next iconic American restaurant, opens today in the California Wine Country city of Healdsburg. Executive chef Kyle Connaughton, who most recently ran the experimental kitchen at The Fat Duck in Bray, England, helms the Sonoma County eatery, which offers one seating of an 11-course, fixed-price meal each night. Connaughton did the bulk of his culinary training in Japan, and as a result, his meals at Single Thread feature an overwhelmingly Japanese vibe. Most dishes also incorporate fresh and seasonal produce grown on the restaurant’s nearby five-acre farm, which is run by Katina Connaughton, the chef’s wife. We caught up with chef Kyle before a (memorable) media preview dinner this week to talk about Single Thread’s debut and what he hopes guests remember most. Why this concept? Why now? Sonoma has so much to offer in terms of inspired diversity. We wanted to capture that—not only in the restaurant but with our farm and with the [five] guest rooms we have upstairs. We wanted to create an experience that gives our guests the very best of everything Sonoma County has to offer. If you look at the very best restaurant experiences around the world, they all share one thing in common: They all offer a sense of place. When you dine at Mugaritz in San Sebastian, or Michel Bras in Laguiole, France, it’s not just about the meal, it’s about the journey to the towns where the restaurants are located and experiencing everything there. It’s a manifestation of each of these places in a tangible, concentrated form. Everything from the architecture to the materials, the dishes, the ingredients, the chefs, to the hospitality. You just can’t export that somewhere else. Take us through a typical meal. What is the progression of the night?

Article continues below advertisement

You check in downstairs and we take you immediately to the rooftop garden, where we have a little discussion about the menu and you sample a few small bites. It’s a chance for the service team to discuss any last-minute dietary things that we don’t know about or we didn’t capture through the communication process [previously]. It also gives guests a chance to decompress and maybe get a little oriented to north Sonoma County. This way, when you come down the stairs, you feel like you are coming to a dinner party in our home rather than you were coming to a restaurant experience. The meal plays out from there; all told, guests usually are with us for about four hours. SingleThread Farms-Restaurant-Inn from SingleThread Farms on Vimeo. Between Asian flavors, clay pots and other handmade ceramics from Iga, and sake as part of the wine pairings, Japan plays a big role in what happens at Single Thread. One could even say the meals are set up like kaiseki, which comprise a progression of courses that celebrate the seasons. Can you explain what people will learn about Japanese culture as part of their visit? We’re all about the Japanese concept of shun. This concept has to do with seasonality, but takes it down to a micro level. If you ask an American when asparagus is in season, they’ll say, “Spring.” But spring is a three-month period of time. In the beginning of that time, asparagus doesn’t have very much flavor. Then it hits its peak. Then it starts to go down and it’s still technically available but it becomes very stringy and woody and it’s not as flavorful anymore. We’re not interested in our ingredients on the front end or the back end of that peak time. We’re only interested in them in the middle. That’s shun. It means that every night here is different, that the experience you have one night would not have been the same if you would have come the night before and will not be the same if you come tomorrow. There’s a very famous saying in Japanese: Ichi-go ichi-e. It basically means, “One chance, one encounter.” People say it all the time when something is happening and you’re in the moment and you know that the moment is fleeting and you’re aware that that moment will be over soon. I think that’s the takeaway for us. We want to give people a natural sense of that without ever bashing you over the head with it or being too literal about it. The meal at Single Thread costs $294 per person and you use a ticket-based reservation system to manage this payment in advance. Why did you opt to set up bookings that way?

Article continues below advertisement