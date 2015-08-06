The New (And Soon to Open) NYC Hotels We Want to Move Into



Just when you think NYC is filled to the brim with hotels, five more open their doors. The latest crop have made esoteric parts of the city suddenly cool (NoMad and 57th Street, for example) and have brought us some of the city’s hottest bars and restaurants and most over-the-top spas and concierge services. Here are a few new favorites as well as future debuts we can’t wait for.

2014 DEBUTS WE LOVE



When hotelier Sean MacPherson opened the Ludlow last year he totally nailed the unique spirit of Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The 175-room hotel is the perfect mix of gritty and stylish, cool and calm. Rooms are done up in that signature MacPherson style with unique artisan touches including handmade silk rugs, artisan-crafted Moroccan pendant lamps and Indo-Portuguese-style beds. The “and” factor amenities include bathrobes from cult Paris fashion label Maison Martin Margiela and a Rockstar suite with a 1,100-foot terrace with Williamsburg Bridge views. The lobby is always abuzz no matter what the hour, and features a rotating selection of art curated by Vito Schnable as well as an outdoor “secret” garden. A warm breakfast pastry basket is included for guests and should not be missed. The highlight of a stay at The Ludlow? The hip restaurant Dirty French and its addictive (and complimentary) herb-seasoned flatbread.

The opening of Park Hyatt’s NYC flagship last year may have been one of the city’s biggest celebrations. The Park Hyatt went above and beyond with the details and its efforts to give guests a total insider NYC experience (one of the many reasons we invited them to be part of the AFAR Collection ), and has partnerships with MoMA, Central Park Conservancy, Sotheby’s, and Barneys. The concierge can arrange private tours of MoMA and exclusive access to Carnegie Hall ‘s patron lounge and backstage tours (or you could just go for a swim as the lap pool’s underwater speakers play a curated Carnegie Hall soundtrack). The space has a gorgeous selection of 350 gallery-worthy pieces including 10 specifically commissioned for the hotel. Plus, the spa features the city’s only sand quartz bed.

JUST OPENED



Set in the city’s landmark Metropolitan Life Tower, the 273-room Edition took design cues from 5th Avenue’s Gilded Age mansions and private gentleman’s clubs. Rooms have a minimalist chic look, with Venetian plaster walls and Christian Liaigre silk drapes, but the real star is the hotel restaurant, Clocktower . London chef Jason Atherton draws the NYC foodie crowd with mac n’ cheese spiked with slow-cooked ox cheek and morels, as well as other reinvented tavern food. A 24-karat gold leaf bar and a billiards room decorated with historic photos of rock stars keeps diners occupied while they wait for a table.

When the Thompson Hotel opened its doors 14 years ago, it was considered a pioneer in the boutique hotel landscape. Hotelier Jason Pomeranc has made the Soho property relevant once again, reimagining it as the flagship of his new SIXTY hotel group. London-based designer Tara Bernerd spearheaded the multi-million-dollar renovation with loft-style rooms that meld a downtown funkiness with smart, sophisticated touches including leather headboards, velvet seating, and Dean & Deluca pantries. Public spaces—from the excellent Italian restaurant Sessanta to the new art-filled Gordon Bar —are abuzz with NYC scenesters. Only lucky guests have access to the rooftop terrace bar and its sweeping skyline views.

OPENING THIS MONTH



The new U.S. flagship of the Marmara Collection brings some excitement to the unremarkable Midtown East neighborhood when it opens this August. A Beaux-Art steel and glass vestibule leads guests to a whimsical lobby with a hanging fireplace and carved bird abacus. More than 40 of the 128 rooms have private terraces—a rarity in NYC—and many feature full kitchens, washer and dryers, and wine fridges stocked with Turkish wine from the hotel owner’s vineyard. Fitness fiends will appreciate the guest-only wellness center, which has a lap pool, steam room, and enormous Turkish hammam.

New Yorkers will get a refreshing dose of nature amidst the concrete jungle when 1 Hotel Central Park opens its ivy-covered doors later this month. Guests and locals are encouraged to pick herbs from wall boxes that line the hotel’s reclaimed wood exterior—staff will provide scissors and bags. Local, seasonal produce can be sampled from the lobby farm stand as well as in the restaurant, Jams , helmed by chef Jonathan Waxman. Avroko is responsible for the hip, nature-inspired interiors, and all of the furnishings in the 229 guest rooms were sourced from Brooklyn. Clever eco-friendly features including boxed water instead of plastic bottles, chalkboards instead of notepads, and cozy organic cotton socks (a complimentary souvenir) instead of slippers prove that it’s easy being green.

ON THE HORIZON



If the college dorm were reimagined for discerning, start-up launching millennials it would looks something like Tommie. This new brand from Commune Hotels & Resorts debuts its first property in Hudson Square this winter. “Micro-lifestyle” rooms have multi-functional furnishings such as flip down workstations and peg board closets. An onsite general store sells everything from toiletries and books to throw blankets and clothing. Even the menu format at Meat and Three is reminiscent of the college cafeteria, offering the choice of one main meat and three side dishes. But trust us, the food from chef Harold Moore is far from collegiate.

The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel

The address at 5 Beekman Street has a storied history. It was originally home to the Chapel Street Theater, where Shakespeare’s Hamlet was first performed in New York, and later to Clinton Hall, where Edgar Allan Poe crafted much of his work. In 1883, the building—called Temple Court—was built and earned regard as one of the city’s first high rises, complete with a stunning atrium. The site will make headlines again early next year when the Beekman hotel opens within the landmark building. A nine-story atrium, lined with cast-iron dragon arches and filigreed balustrades, is sure to be pure Instagram porn. Add restaurants from Tom Colicchio and Keith McNally and you have an instant hit.

