The Most Intriguing Festival You’ve (Probably) Never Heard of

If festivalgoers descending on a desert location bring to mind raucous crowds and over-sharing on Instagram, let us paint you the picture of Restival. This immersive new event concept—the self-described love child of a retreat and festival—takes a refreshing and AFAR-like approach.

Each exclusive gathering is held in partnership with an indigenous culture in a spectacular destination. The first Restival unfolded last fall among the Berber tribes of Morocco’s Sahara Desert; it heads to the Painted Desert of Arizona for five nights this September; and then on to the majestic forests of Swedish Lapland.

Through interaction with groups like the Berber, Navajo, and Sami that still live closely with nature, Restival encourages you to reimagine the world from a fresh and fascinating perspective.

Inspired by the stress founder Caroline Jones observed in commuters’ faces on the London Underground, Restival provides the needed antidote: a chance to unwind and restore your physical and mental equilibrium in an inspiring and tradition-rich setting. That means having time to relax is an absolute must at Restival as are enriching activities. Each day, you can choose from a variety of retreat experiences, including meditation, yoga, sound gong baths, and therapy treatments from the wellness spa.

Restival also quenches a thirst for discovery with curated workshops and traditional ceremonies. Each exclusive gathering is limited to fewer than 100 guests—people of all ages from around the world—so attention is intimate and welcoming. It also happens to be perfectly suited to the solo traveler.