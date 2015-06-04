The Magical Place Where the Horses Swim

Swimming with horses ranks right up there with riding seahorses, in the things-I’d-never-known-were-possible category of travel (or equine, or seafaring) experiences. (For the record: I realize that riding seahorses is impossible for humans.) But after seeing this beautiful video, made by Jungles in Paris, I’m ready to book a trip to Half Moon Bay in Jamaica.

Sea Horses, Half Moon Bay, Jamaica. from Jungles in Paris on Vimeo.