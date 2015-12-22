The Latest Travel Trends from Near and Afar

We're always looking for the latest travel trends. What's having a moment right now? Spreading good vibes on your travels, hand-knit Norwegian beanies, and cruises in another language.

Trending: Cruises with a Cause

The latest service offered by cruises is community service. On your next journey, book one of these excursions that allow you to give back while you’re ashore. —Anne Kalosh

The Find: A Warm, Fuzzy Feeling

For the recent launch of Viking’s first ocean liner, the Viking Star, the company tapped wellness pro Nora Forsberg to head up the spa. Along with several varieties of tubs, an onboard sauna, and a room in which real snow falls, she added one final touch: these wool beanies, which her 95-year-old grandmother, Berit Clausen, knits by hand in Norway. They’re sold at the spa, and no two are alike. Berit designs some with little rows of people, others with bands of snowflakes, and all from supersoft Norwegian wool. —Andrew Richdale

Editor's Pick: France, at Sea

Often, boarding a cruise ship feels like stepping onto American soil. But aboard Le Lyrial, a new 122-cabin ship from the French line Ponant, my shipmates were French, announcements were en français, and the croissants could have been baked in Paris. As we approached Marseille, the captain led the crowd in a folk song. I understood only half the words, but everyone invited me to join in anyway. From $4,190. —Aislyn Greene

Next>> These 9 Trends Prove the Way We Travel is Changing