The Interactive Map You Need on Election Day

Oct 31, 2016
Foursquare has teamed up with the Voting Information Project to point you to the place to vote and then where to eat and drink afterward.
The 2016 election is just around the corner. Do you know where your polling place is? Foursquare and the Voting Information Project have teamed up to bring you this nifty interactive map, which tells you the exact location of your polling place, plus where to get coffee, a meal, or a drink before or after you cast your ballot. Just type in your address, and let the map do the work. We’ll drink to that!
