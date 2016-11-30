Home>Travel inspiration>Food + Drink>Restaurants + Cafés

Australia’s Ideal Weekend Getaway: Adelaide Hills

By Danielle Walsh

Nov 30, 2016

Photo by Andre Castellucci

Only one of many reasons for a food lover to travel to South Australia

Uraidla, a sleepy town 30 minutes east of the Australian city of Adelaide, is where locals go for a weekend of food and wine. (It’s very English countryside-meets-Sonoma.) Here in the hills, winemakers tinker with natural methods, offbeat blends, and grapes you won’t find anywhere else in the country.

You can try many of the area’s wines, as well as some top-notch pizza, at Lost in a Forest. Started by winemaker Taras Ochota and some friends in a former church, it spotlights the founder’s own Ochota Barrels wine—including a pinot noir and a chardonnay made only for the restaurant—as well as other Adelaide Hills stunners, such as a pinot noir from Commune of Buttons.

“I’m using my friends’ wines,” Ochota says. “I thought about  serving just my wine, but that would be boring.”

Across the street, the restaurant Uraidla Hotel offers up rabbit and pancetta ale pie with celeriac purée and other local fare, as well as reds from the tiny town of Basket Range.

