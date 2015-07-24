The Hoxton: The Coolest New Hotel in Amsterdam

Last week, The Hoxton, Britain’s hippest line of hotels, expanded to Amsterdam, where I happened to be. Here, three reasons I found to book a night there on your next trip (besides the fact the rooms are, obviously, beautiful).

1. It’s easy on the wallet.

The Hoxton is sort of like the Ace Hotels of Europe: low prices, high design. Pay around €120 for a very cozy but practical room. Spacious rooms with canal views only set you back around €200. If you have a hankering for a late-night can of beer or a fancy tonic water, they sell cheap provisions at the front desk.

2. They make it super easy to meet locals.

The hotel organizes various “Hoxtown” events, which are essentially a shortcut for travelers to interact with local artists. My trip happened to dovetail with a Q&A with Jordy van den Nieuwendijk (below), a graffiti artist-turned-illustrator with a knack for cheeky, childlike drawings with less childlike themes.

3. The location is unbeatable for shopping.