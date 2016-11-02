The Flight Every Asia-Bound Traveler Needs to Know About

AFAR deputy editor Jennifer Flowers makes a case for why Singapore Airlines’ new nonstop route from San Francisco to Singapore is the ideal gateway to Southeast Asia.

When it comes to long-haul travel, few things are more energy-zapping and soul-crushing than a layover. But here’s some good news for time-strapped globe-trotters: Airlines are bringing back ultra long–haul routes that originate in the United States, making it easier to travel farther faster. One of the latest to launch is Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Singapore. This is the first of several new U.S.-based nonstop flights from the airline. (It will also launch service to Singapore from both L.A. and New York in 2018.) I jumped at the chance to board the inaugural SFO to SIN flight on October 23. As a former Singapore resident, I saw it as a way to get my Southeast Asia fix quickly and easily. Thanks to a restful journey on the new Airbus A350-900, accompanied by the superb hospitality of Singapore Airlines, the 16 hours I clocked in the sky (8,500 miles) literally flew by, allowing me to maximize my time on the ground. Even if you don’t want to spend your entire vacation in Singapore, the city-state is a major gateway to enticing destinations nearby. I rounded out my recent trip there with a weekend in Bali. Here are the five reasons why I’m stoked about SIA’s latest long-haul route, and why you should consider it when you’re planning your next trip to Southeast Asia.

Because it’s Singapore Airlines.

There’s simply something exciting about stepping into a Singapore Airlines airplane cabin. The staff—the women wear those iconic sarong kebayas—provide your first glimpse of Asia. Even more importantly, they offer a warm and anticipatory style of hospitality that I wish U.S. carriers would take a cue from. (Service has always been a central focus of SIA, which was the first airline in the world to offer in-flight meal options and free headsets.) It came as no surprise when I learned that flight crew–training takes 15 weeks—double the average of other carriers. From my seat in business class, I enjoyed the little things: I was delighted when a flight attendant kept an eye on my cup of green tea, coming by periodically to ask, “Would you like a refill, Ms. Flowers?” Photo by Jennifer Flowers Boarding the inaugural Singapore Airlines flight from SFO to SIN on Oct. 23, 2016

