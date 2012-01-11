The Dominican Republic: Best Beaches

By Meeghan Truelove
Jan 11, 2012
From the January/February 2012 issue
Photo by Philip H. Coblentz/Alamy
Don't miss these three excellent beaches in the DR.
The jungly Península de Samaná has a new airport and highway, making the relatively undiscovered area on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast more accessible than ever. This 25-mile finger of land is home to some of the Caribbean’s most celebrated beaches, a humpback whale sanctuary, and the gorgeous 130-foot Salto el Limón waterfall. Better yet, there are still ample chances to grab a beer with locals at the nearest corner store.
A trio of castaway-worthy beaches sits at the peninsula’s far western end:
On Playa Rincón’s two pristine crescents of sand, a handful of vendors sell empanadas and piña coladas.
Tiny Playa Madama fronts a protected cove with gentle surf that’s great for swimming.
Playa Frontón has a coral reef that makes for excellent snorkeling. Recharge at the beach shack with grilled grouper, plantains, and beans.
