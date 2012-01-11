Home>Travel inspiration

The Dominican Republic: Best Beaches

By Meeghan Truelove

Jan 11, 2012

From the January/February 2012 issue

share this article
flipboard

Photo by Philip H. Coblentz/Alamy

Don't miss these three excellent beaches in the DR.

share this article
flipboard

The jungly Península de Samaná has a new airport and highway, making the relatively undiscovered area on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast more accessible than ever. This 25-mile finger of land is home to some of the Caribbean’s most celebrated beaches, a humpback whale sanctuary, and the gorgeous 130-foot Salto el Limón waterfall. Better yet, there are still ample chances to grab a beer with locals at the nearest corner store. 

A trio of castaway-worthy beaches sits at the peninsula’s far western end:

Playa Rincón

On Playa Rincón’s two pristine crescents of sand, a handful of vendors sell empanadas and piña coladas.

Playa Madama

Tiny Playa Madama fronts a protected cove with gentle surf that’s great for swimming.

Playa Frontón

Playa Frontón has a coral reef that makes for excellent snorkeling. Recharge at the beach shack with grilled grouper, plantains, and beans.

>>Next: The AFAR Guide to the Dominican Republic

popular stories

  1. 12 Credit Cards That Can Get You TSA PreCheck and Global Entry for Free

    Tips + News

  2. $599 to Italy. Domestic Flights for 7K Miles. Airlines’ Best Black Friday Deals

    Tips + News

  3. The Sweetest Small Towns in the U.S. to Visit This Winter

    Weekend Getaways

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

How to See Tokyo Like a Local

How to See Tokyo Like a Local

Travel Tales

Hidden Charms in the City of Light

Hidden Charms in the City of Light

Travel Tales

The Ultimate Friends Trip in The Bahamas

The Ultimate Friends Trip in The Bahamas

Travel Tales

Exploring Alaska’s Otherworldly Beauty

Exploring Alaska’s Otherworldly Beauty

Travel Tales