The Contest Continues… Welcome to Our Newest Local Experts!

For our first week of the Catch Hometown Heroes contest, we watched some wonderful new Wanderlists come in. From Auckland to Athens (Georgia!), our newest raft of Local Experts posted about a lot of valuable experiences in their hometown (or at least, the place they currently consider their hometown—we’re all nomads!) that we hope other travelers can have.

Our winner for this week is Madeline Horn of Santa Cruz, California, who created a great Wanderlist called Waves, Banana Slugs, and Redwoods: Santa Cruz, California. Check out her blog, Gypsy Atlas. When you’re planning a trip to Santa Cruz, the boardwalk is a big lure (and can be fun), but there’s so much else to experience there, the kinds of things that you can only get from a local. Madeline has a shiny new Kindle Paperwhite 3G headed her way.

And you can too! Just post at least five Highlights from your hometown, one from each category (Eat, Stay, Shop, Drink, Do), and collect them into a Wanderlist. Write a description that introduces travelers to the delights of your town. Each week, from now until November 30, we’ll pick the best Wanderlists and designate those people as Local Experts. One winner per week will win a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite 3G.

And I’m happy to introduce to your our recently minted Local Experts. Look for their Highlights, save them into your own Wanderlists as your planning your trips.