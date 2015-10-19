The Best Travel Instagrams of Last Week

#traveldeeper really showed its true colors last week. We “ooh’d” and “ahh’d” over the reds of Mykonos and Prague and the turquoise lakes of Banff National Park in Alberta. We fell in love with the glittering gem tones of the markets of Marrakesh and stark black-and whites at the Musée d’Orsay. And we definitely didn’t forget to look up with @ultimatehotchoc at the kaleidoscope ceiling of the Galeries Lafayette in Paris. Check out the rest of the rainbow below and don’t forget to use #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured on @afarmedia next week!

Greece may be all about the true blues, but how gorgeous is this red? Photo by @mevallieres

One more reason to love Prague: endless red tile roofs. Photo by @johanadermalm

The decor at the Daily Fix Cafe in Melacca, Malaysia is on point! It may be time to start collecting plates as souvenirs. Photo by @juihong

Is this real?! 100% yes—that turquoise color is absolutely natural. Photo by @preusskyle10

Navigating the markets of Marrakech with @estherjulee . We’ll take one of each! #traveldeeper

#traveldeeper Time is of the essence. Photo by @alyshathompsonphotography

It’s safe to say that last week’s #afarconversations event had us feeling pretty high. Photo by associate web editor @deedubbayew

Low-hanging laundry in Venice. Photo by @sfexplorer415

Feeling fresh at The Boathouse Balmoral Beach in Sydney with @glampackersyd

