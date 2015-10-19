The Best Travel Instagrams of Last Week

#traveldeeper really showed its true colors last week. We “ooh’d” and “ahh’d” over the reds of Mykonos and Prague and the turquoise lakes of Banff National Park in Alberta. We fell in love with the glittering gem tones of the markets of Marrakesh and stark black-and whites at the Musée d’Orsay. And we definitely didn’t forget to look up with @ultimatehotchoc at the kaleidoscope ceiling of the Galeries Lafayette in Paris. Check out the rest of the rainbow below and don’t forget to use #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured on @afarmedia next week!
2. Mykonos, Kikladhes, Greece
Greece may be all about the true blues, but how gorgeous is this red? Photo by @mevallieres #traveldeeper
3. Malá Strana, Hlavrní Město Praha, Czech Republic
One more reason to love Prague: endless red tile roofs. Photo by @johanadermalm #traveldeeper
4. The Daily Fix Cafe, Malaka, Malaysia
The decor at the Daily Fix Cafe in Melacca, Malaysia is on point! It may be time to start collecting plates as souvenirs. Photo by @juihong #traveldeeper
5. Peyto Lake Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada
Is this real?! 100% yes—that turquoise color is absolutely natural. Photo by @preusskyle10 #traveldeeper
6. Place Jemâa el-Fna, Marrakech
Navigating the markets of Marrakech with @estherjulee
. We’ll take one of each! #traveldeeper
7. Musée d’Orsay, Paris
Time is of the essence. Photo by @alyshathompsonphotography #traveldeeper
8. Loews Regency, San Francisco
It’s safe to say that last week’s #afarconversations
event had us feeling pretty high. Photo by associate web editor @deedubbayew #teamafar
9. Venice Biennale, Giardini-Arsenale, Venice
Low-hanging laundry in Venice. Photo by @sfexplorer415 #traveldeeper
10. The Boathouse Balmoral, Sydney
Feeling fresh at The Boathouse Balmoral Beach in Sydney with @glampackersyd #traveldeeper
>> Did you miss Last Week’s Top 10 Travel Photos?