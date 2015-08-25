The Best Place to Celebrate the National Park Service’s 99th Birthday

share this article

Today is the 99th birthday of the National Park Service, and to celebrate, entry to all 408 parks is free. I just got back from a week at Glacier National Park, and, while it might be a little late for you to hop on a flight to Kallispell, Montana, to take advantage of the free admission, it’s worth getting yourself there for lots of reasons. Here are three important ones. 1. It’s Not Crowded Quick quiz: Which National Park gets the most visitors a year? Yellowstone? The Grand Canyon? Yosemite? Nope. It’s Great Smoky Mountain, which gets more than 10 million visitors a year. Glacier, on the other hand, gets a little more than 2 million. (Yellowstone and Yosemite get 3-4 million and the Grand Canyon gets close to 5 million.) And those folks are spread over more than 1 million acres of land, 95 percent of which is wilderness. You’ve got some room to breathe. Photo by Jeremy Saum 2. It’s Not Burning Down

Speaking of breathing, you may have heard that there are fires burning in the park. This is true. But it didn’t stop us from doing anything we wanted to do. There are fires pretty much every year at Glacier. Earlier in the summer they caused some of the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road to be closed. When we visited, we could drive the whole thing, though there were a few lookouts that were closed. Over the course of the week, we had some clear days, and we had some hazy ones. (According to the people we talked to, most of the haze was from smoke blowing over from fires in Washington and Idaho, not the fires actually in the park.) When we were there, fires were burning on about 2 percent of the park’s total land. We did a hike on one of the hazy days, and we were bummed the views were not as spectacular as they might have been. But the sun rose over the peaks as this reddish circle that made it feel like we were on Tatooine, and it didn’t stop us from seeing bighorn sheep and mountain goats. We hiked the Highline Trail, which is about 11 miles. If you do it, you really should do the spur trail up to Grinnell Lake (above). The sign says it’s only .6 miles each way, but it’s really steep, so it feels longer. It’s worth it. It added a bit more than an hour to our trip. 3. It’s Good for Families

