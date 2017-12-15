The Best Last-Minute New Year’s Eve Hotel Deals in 9 U.S. Cities

12.15.17
Courtesy of Pexels
Whether you’re up for a party with 2,000 revelers or a quieter night watching fireworks from your suite, find the perfect way to send off 2017.
If the end of the year has sneaked up on you—or you’re just a procrastinator—never fear: There’s still time to ring in 2018 in style, thanks to some great hotels across the country. Here are 18 still-available (at press time) New Year’s Eve hotel packages in nine top cities throughout the United States, from San Francisco to Boston.
With its stunning rooftop overlooking the south end of Times Square—and set just 150 feet away from the site of the famous NYE ball drop—this Leading Hotel of the World member has become one of the hottest spots in town for toasting the New Year. Choose from four package levels and price tags, starting at $5,000; all include overnight accommodations, all-night access to the indoor and outdoor rooftop areas, food stations from celeb chef Charlie Palmer, premium open bar, party favors, and more. The Bronze level offers standing room access to the festivities; Silver gets you a reserved indoor seat (with no Times Square view) and dedicated service; Gold gets you a reserved outdoor seat with view of the ball, plus personal heaters and blankets; and Platinum features all of that, with an ultra-premium bar.
Dance the year away in vintage style in the ballroom of the Hotel Edison, located just blocks from Times Square. The New Year’s Eve package gives you 25 percent off the best available room rate at the time of booking, plus a bottle of bubbles at check-in, take-home flutes, and daily breakfast for two. Tickets for the party are sold separately for $275 per person for mezzanine seating, or $375 per person for VIP level seating; both include a four-course dinner, open bar, champagne toast, and dancing to live music from Joe Battaglia and The New York Big Band.
Downtown Boston is the place to be on New Year’s Eve, thanks to a host of daylong family-friendly activities—including a parade down Boylston Street, live music performances, and an exhibit of ice sculptures, all capped off with fireworks over Boston Common at 7 p.m., and more just after midnight, over Copley Square. Put yourself in the heart of the action with a stay at Copley Square Hotel, where the “Countdown to 2018” package includes overnight accommodations, complimentary morning tea and coffee and evening wine reception, valet parking discounts, and more, starting at $135 per night. Best of all, you’ll have a front seat to the festivities—and a place to retreat when you’re ready.
Not a New Year’s Eve partier? This hotel has a package just for you. Skip the hubbub and retreat with the “Fuss Free New Year’s Eve” package at this stylish urban hotel. Stay between December 29-January 1 and enjoy overnight accommodations, a bottle of champagne at check-in, dinner reservations for two at the award-winning on-site RUKA restaurant, and an invite to cap the night at the hotel bar. Whenever you get up the next morning, two complimentary beverages will be waiting for you at the café connected to the hotel.
You may be toasting 2018, but it will feel like the Roaring ’20s at this Starwood Luxury Collection hotel’s Gatsby-themed Lux New Year’s Party. Lux NYE 18 Packages start at $469 and include overnight accommodations, a gourmet four-course prix fixe dinner for two (wine pairings available for an extra $40), and admission to the party, which will feature a live band, DJs, and dancing until 2 a.m.
Join 2,000 of your closest new friends for the New Year’s Eve blowout at this Windy City icon. Book a General Admission package (starting at $369, when staying December 31 to January 2) and enjoy deluxe rooms for two adults and two tickets to the Chicago Scene New Year’s Eve Party, with three ballrooms of music (from house and hip-hop to Top 40), dancing, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and dessert, and over 40 staffed open bars—plus a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast.
Say cheers to 2018 at the Virgin Hotels’ Commons Club, an elegant favorite helmed by chef Moosah Reaume. Starting at $720 (plus tax), the Overnight Stay + NYE package includes a night in a cushy room, a three-course prix fixe dinner for two, and two tickets to the party, where you’ll enjoy passed snacks, premium drinks, glitzy party favors, a midnight toast, and sets from multiple DJs.
Located in the heart of Dupont Circle, this hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration that’s quieter than your typical party—but no less fun. The “New Year’s Eve Silent Disco” package includes accommodation in a comfy room and two headphones for the Silent Disco Dance Party, where guests can access music from three different live DJs on dedicated music channels. The party will spill out into the ballroom, where there will be a live band and giant screen projection of the New York City countdown and ball drop. Overnight hotel guests will also enjoy access to the party’s VIP lounge (with two hours of open bar), valet parking, midnight champagne toast, and 10 percent off bills at the hotel’s restaurants and bars. You’ll also get all the regular hotel perks and a waived amenity fee. Rates start at $244; book using the code SILENTNYE.
Mandarin Oriental Washington, D.C.
Experience D.C.’s newly buzzing Southwest Waterfront and District Wharf neighborhoods—the latter home to several hot new bars and restaurants—with an end-of-the-year celebration organized by the Mandarin Oriental. The “New Year’s Eve x MO” includes a stay in a recently refreshed room and two tickets to a concert by D.C.-based duo Thievery Corporation, taking place at the state-of-the-art new music venue, The Anthem. You’ll also enjoy a preconcert champagne toast in the hotel’s Empress Lounge, shuttle transfers to the concert, and breakfast for two the next morning, as well as complimentary valet parking and Wi-Fi. Rates start at $485.
With its retro-inspired style, outdoor firepits, Southern-flavored restaurant, and live music, the Lone Star Court in Austin’s The Domain district inspires guests to hang out for a while. You’ll feel even more compelled to stay put on New Year’s Eve, with a celebratory package (starting at $199) that includes overnight accommodations, entry for two to the Water Trough Bar (DJ starts at 9 p.m.), a midnight champagne toast, and complimentary mimosas and Bloody Marys served at brunch the next morning. Self-parking and Wi-Fi are also included.
Make this downtown hotel your basecamp for celebrating at nearby hot spots like Sixth Street and Rainey Street, then come back for some on-site celebrating of your own. The New Year’s Eve Package, which begins at $198 per night, includes deluxe accommodations, a bottle of champagne and dessert treat welcome amenity, two cocktails in the Lobby Bar, and a 1 p.m. late checkout on January 1.
Welcome 2018 in a thoughtful way with a three-night stay at this renowned wellness resort. The New Year’s–themed retreat starts at $465 per person, per night (for a minimum of three nights), and includes accommodations, all meals, unlimited activities (including hiking, yoga, and cooking classes), and a daily spa allowance. You’ll also enjoy special events during the NYE long weekend: an astronomer-led stargazing session on December 29; live music yoga on the 30th; and a New Year’s Eve Party with DJ and casino-style games.
Head to the heart of the city to bid adieu to 2017. Set on Union Square, the chic and fun Galleria Park Hotel is offering a special deal for December 31: Book a Deluxe Room (which starts at $219 per night) and receive some party supplies—think a bottle of bubbly, party hats, and noisemakers—plus two tickets to the Union Square Ice Rink for some wintery fun. Upgrade to an Executive Room or Suite and enjoy all that, plus 50 percent off parking.
Let the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood be the backdrop for a New Year’s Eve celebration that’s as relaxed—or energetic—as you want to make it. This Joie de Vivre brand hotel will provide all the necessary perks for a festive night: comfortable accommodations designed in the hotel’s signature eco-luxe style, a chilled bottle of sparkling wine, and a surprise-filled NYE Fun Pack. Rates starting at $359.
Ring in 2018 LA-style with a night at the midcentury modern–inspired Avalon in Beverly Hills. For the final night of 2017, book a Beverly King, Avalon Premier Queen, or Avalon Premier Junior Suite—all located in the Beverly Tower and designed by noted interiors maven Kelly Wearstler—and enjoy a three-course dinner for two (served either under the stars, or in the chic dining room), a champagne toast (which can be sipped in a poolside cabana), and a $20 credit for New Year’s Day brunch, with unlimited mimosas or Bloody Marys. Starting at $387, plus taxes and fees. Reserve here.
Opened earlier this year in the Hollywood Hills, this bright and warm retreat has your comfort in mind this New Year’s Eve. Book the “Sleep it Off” package for December 31 and enjoy accommodations in a Hollywood Hills or City View room, a bottle of bubbly upon arrival, and the delivery of an eye mask and cold pizza to your room the next morning—along with the all-important late checkout. Starting at $499. Use code SP2 to book.
Ring in 2018 by the water at this popular SoCal coastal getaway, located just 17 miles from LAX. Starting at $645 per night, the New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration package includes a two-night minimum stay over the holiday weekend, entry for two adults to the countdown celebration party, and entry for two kids to the Kids Club’s annual NYE party for little ones. New Year’s Day brunch for two adults, resort fees, and parking are also included. Use promo code NYE17 to book.
Splash out in style with an end-of-2017 stay at one of NOLA’s newest hotels, located in the historic former HQ of the New Orleans Public Service Inc. Starting at $2,018, the package includes three nights in a Deluxe King room, a welcome amenity of champagne and two commemorative flutes, and two passes to the hotel’s NYE house party in the lobby. Breakfast for two and champagne brunch for two, both in the on-site Public Service restaurant, are also included over the next two days.
Enjoy all the amenities of a large hotel with the intimacy and service (and complimentary perks) of a bed-and-breakfast at the only waterfront hotel in Charleston’s Historic District. The New Year’s Eve package starts at $1,146 per couple and includes two nights’ accommodation (December 31 to January 2), two tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium’s Snyder Grand Ball celebration—a black tie optional affair with premium open bar, champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment—and transportation to and from the party. Book directly with the concierge at (843) 853-8439.
