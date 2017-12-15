The Best Last-Minute New Year’s Eve Hotel Deals in 9 U.S. Cities

If the end of the year has sneaked up on you—or you’re just a procrastinator—never fear: There’s still time to ring in 2018 in style, thanks to some great hotels across the country. Here are 18 still-available (at press time) New Year’s Eve hotel packages in nine top cities throughout the United States, from San Francisco to Boston.

New York

The Knickerbocker

With its stunning rooftop overlooking the south end of Times Square—and set just 150 feet away from the site of the famous NYE ball drop—this Leading Hotel of the World member has become one of the hottest spots in town for toasting the New Year. Choose from four package levels and price tags, starting at $5,000; all include overnight accommodations, all-night access to the indoor and outdoor rooftop areas, food stations from celeb chef Charlie Palmer, premium open bar, party favors, and more. The Bronze level offers standing room access to the festivities; Silver gets you a reserved indoor seat (with no Times Square view) and dedicated service; Gold gets you a reserved outdoor seat with view of the ball, plus personal heaters and blankets; and Platinum features all of that, with an ultra-premium bar.

Hotel Edison

Boston

Dance the year away in vintage style in the ballroom of the Hotel Edison, located just blocks from Times Square. The New Year’s Eve package gives you 25 percent off the best available room rate at the time of booking, plus a bottle of bubbles at check-in, take-home flutes, and daily breakfast for two. Tickets for the party are sold separately for $275 per person for mezzanine seating, or $375 per person for VIP level seating; both include a four-course dinner, open bar, champagne toast, and dancing to live music from Joe Battaglia and The New York Big Band.





Copley Square Hotel

Downtown Boston is the place to be on New Year’s Eve, thanks to a host of daylong family-friendly activities—including a parade down Boylston Street, live music performances, and an exhibit of ice sculptures, all capped off with fireworks over Boston Common at 7 p.m., and more just after midnight, over Copley Square. Put yourself in the heart of the action with a stay at Copley Square Hotel, where the “Countdown to 2018” package includes overnight accommodations, complimentary morning tea and coffee and evening wine reception, valet parking discounts, and more, starting at $135 per night. Best of all, you’ll have a front seat to the festivities—and a place to retreat when you’re ready.

The Godfrey Hotel Boston

Not a New Year’s Eve partier? This hotel has a package just for you. Skip the hubbub and retreat with the “Fuss Free New Year’s Eve” package at this stylish urban hotel. Stay between December 29-January 1 and enjoy overnight accommodations, a bottle of champagne at check-in, dinner reservations for two at the award-winning on-site RUKA restaurant, and an invite to cap the night at the hotel bar. Whenever you get up the next morning, two complimentary beverages will be waiting for you at the café connected to the hotel.

Chicago

The Gwen

You may be toasting 2018, but it will feel like the Roaring ’20s at this Starwood Luxury Collection hotel’s Gatsby-themed Lux New Year’s Party. Lux NYE 18 Packages start at $469 and include overnight accommodations, a gourmet four-course prix fixe dinner for two (wine pairings available for an extra $40), and admission to the party, which will feature a live band, DJs, and dancing until 2 a.m.

The Drake, a Hilton Hotel

Join 2,000 of your closest new friends for the New Year’s Eve blowout at this Windy City icon. Book a General Admission package (starting at $369, when staying December 31 to January 2) and enjoy deluxe rooms for two adults and two tickets to the Chicago Scene New Year’s Eve Party, with three ballrooms of music (from house and hip-hop to Top 40), dancing, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and dessert, and over 40 staffed open bars—plus a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast.

Virgin Hotels Chicago

Say cheers to 2018 at the Virgin Hotels’ Commons Club, an elegant favorite helmed by chef Moosah Reaume. Starting at $720 (plus tax), the Overnight Stay + NYE package includes a night in a cushy room, a three-course prix fixe dinner for two, and two tickets to the party, where you’ll enjoy passed snacks, premium drinks, glitzy party favors, a midnight toast, and sets from multiple DJs.

Washington, D.C.

The Embassy Row Hotel

Located in the heart of Dupont Circle, this hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration that’s quieter than your typical party—but no less fun. The “New Year’s Eve Silent Disco” package includes accommodation in a comfy room and two headphones for the Silent Disco Dance Party, where guests can access music from three different live DJs on dedicated music channels. The party will spill out into the ballroom, where there will be a live band and giant screen projection of the New York City countdown and ball drop. Overnight hotel guests will also enjoy access to the party’s VIP lounge (with two hours of open bar), valet parking, midnight champagne toast, and 10 percent off bills at the hotel’s restaurants and bars. You’ll also get all the regular hotel perks and a waived amenity fee. Rates start at $244; book using the code SILENTNYE.

Mandarin Oriental Washington, D.C.

Austin

Experience D.C.’s newly buzzing Southwest Waterfront and District Wharf neighborhoods—the latter home to several hot new bars and restaurants—with an end-of-the-year celebration organized by the Mandarin Oriental. The “New Year’s Eve x MO” includes a stay in a recently refreshed room and two tickets to a concert by D.C.-based duo Thievery Corporation, taking place at the state-of-the-art new music venue, The Anthem. You’ll also enjoy a preconcert champagne toast in the hotel’s Empress Lounge, shuttle transfers to the concert, and breakfast for two the next morning, as well as complimentary valet parking and Wi-Fi. Rates start at $485.





Lone Star Court

With its retro-inspired style, outdoor firepits, Southern-flavored restaurant, and live music, the Lone Star Court in Austin’s The Domain district inspires guests to hang out for a while. You’ll feel even more compelled to stay put on New Year’s Eve, with a celebratory package (starting at $199) that includes overnight accommodations, entry for two to the Water Trough Bar (DJ starts at 9 p.m.), a midnight champagne toast, and complimentary mimosas and Bloody Marys served at brunch the next morning. Self-parking and Wi-Fi are also included.

JW Marriott Austin

Make this downtown hotel your basecamp for celebrating at nearby hot spots like Sixth Street and Rainey Street, then come back for some on-site celebrating of your own. The New Year’s Eve Package, which begins at $198 per night, includes deluxe accommodations, a bottle of champagne and dessert treat welcome amenity, two cocktails in the Lobby Bar, and a 1 p.m. late checkout on January 1.

Lake Austin Spa Resort

San Francisco