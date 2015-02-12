The Best Last-Minute Hotels for Valentine’s Day Sexy Time

It’s not too late! You can still book a killer room for him, her, whoever this Valentine’s Day. As of 11AM today, all of the below couple-y retreats have beds available for sleeping and, y’know, other stuff.

The Hotel: The Public

The Place: Chicago

The Vibe: This sleek Ian Schrager property in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood is all pared-down sophistication. The prices, starting at $135, aren’t bad either.

Good for: Escaping the snowpocalypse with a plush room and a killer room service breakfast sandwich from Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The Hotel: The Standard

The Place: Miami

The Vibe: With open-all-night pools, a co-ed hammam, and deep tubs on open patios, every corner of this place feels slightly suggestive in a good way.

Good For: Getting a tan in the middle of winter and couples who like to be in the middle of the party

The Hotel: Calistoga Ranch

The Place: Napa Valley

The Vibe: Super private. Shaded by trees, the “rooms” are basically mini-compounds with private patios, outdoor showers, and, most notably, hot tubs.

Good For: Bingeing on that show you’ve been meaning to watch. These are the kind of rooms you can hole up in all weekend with your local wine of choice.