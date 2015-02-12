Home>Travel inspiration

The Best Last-Minute Hotels for Valentine’s Day Sexy Time

By Andrew Richdale

Feb 12, 2015

It’s not too late! You can still book a killer room for him, her, whoever this Valentine’s Day. As of 11AM today, all of the below couple-y retreats have beds available for sleeping and, y’know, other stuff.

The Hotel: The Public
The Place: Chicago
The Vibe: This sleek Ian Schrager property in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood is all pared-down sophistication. The prices, starting at $135, aren’t bad either.
Good for: Escaping the snowpocalypse with a plush room and a killer room service breakfast sandwich from Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The Hotel: The Standard
The Place: Miami
The Vibe: With open-all-night pools, a co-ed hammam, and deep tubs on open patios, every corner of this place feels slightly suggestive in a good way.
Good For: Getting a tan in the middle of winter and couples who like to be in the middle of the party

The Hotel: Calistoga Ranch
The Place: Napa Valley
The Vibe: Super private. Shaded by trees, the “rooms” are basically mini-compounds with private patios, outdoor showers, and, most notably, hot tubs.
Good For: Bingeing on that show you’ve been meaning to watch. These are the kind of rooms you can hole up in all weekend with your local wine of choice.

The Hotel: Amangiri
The Place: Utah desert, near Lake Powell
The Vibe: James Bond seclusion. The dead-quiet property makes the best of its natural surroundings with intelligent details like its pool which is built into a freestanding rock and rooms with private, mesa-facing views.
Good For: Pigging out and reconnecting. The food—try the local wild elk, if available—is spot-on. Don’t miss the short hikes with local guides to ancient sand dunes that line the property.

The Hotel: The Line Hotel
The Place: Los Angeles
The Vibe: Located in Koreatown, this no-frills cool-kid hotel is all about the view. From the comfort of the industrial-design rooms, you can wake up and fall asleep to the craziest view of the Hollywood Hills.
Good For: Couples who don’t mind a little bit of noise. The Korean restaurant downstairs, POT, is an it-spot worth your time.

The Hotel: The Greenwich Hotel
The Place: New York City
The Vibe: Robert DeNiro built this dark, masculine fortress to be as private as possible. Don’t miss the library bar, which is only open to guests and serves the whole menu from Andrew Carmellini’s Locanda Verde.
Good For: Couples massages. The exceptional spa downstairs may be the most peaceful spot in Manhattan.

Photo courtesy Amangiri

