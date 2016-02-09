The Best (and Cheapest) Way to See San Francisco Might Surprise You

The 22 Fillmore bus line is your ride for these five must-see spots

Forget the touristy red hop on/hop off bus. When in San Francisco, do as the locals do: Ride the 22 Fillmore line of the MUNI bus system, which passes through many of the city’s most culturally diverse corridors for shopping, eating, nightlife, and people-watching. Just pay $2.25 the first time you ride, take a transfer slip, and get on and off as many times as you want within 90 minutes. Here, five not-to-miss stops you’ll pass when you ride end-to-end. Spend all day at one or hit them all in order, just make sure to bring some extra change—we have a feeling you’ll want your stay to linger longer than an hour and a half. 1. Fillmore and Union Fillmore and Union Photo courtesy NOAA Photo Library/Wikimedia Commons Stroll along Union Street, one of the city’s best places for window shopping and dining. You’ll find everything from the athleisure wear to high-end leather, Tibetan crafts to modern art, and tavern food to Hunan cuisine. Head towards the Marina Green, where, on sunny days, you can see the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and Angel Island. At the Fort Mason Center, check out the Museo Italo Americano, the Mexican Museum, and Greens Restaurant, one of the most celebrated vegetarian restaurants in the world. 2. Fillmore and Geary Japantown Photo by lpcmidst0128/Flickr

