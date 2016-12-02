Home>Travel inspiration>Where to Go Next>Travelers Choice Destinations

The AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards: Meet the Finalists

By AFAR Editors

Dec 2, 2016

From the January/February 2017 issue

Hawaii—surprise, surprise—is at the top of your 2017 travel list. 

More than 10,000 of you cast your votes for our first-ever Traveler's Choice Awards. You can view the winners here—see below for the finalists.  

BEST COUNTRY

WINNER
Italy

FINALISTS
France

New Zealand

Iceland

Ireland

BEST U.S. STATE

WINNER 
Hawaii

FINALISTS
California

Alaska

South Carolina

Oregon

BEST INTERNATIONAL CITY

WINNER
Barcelona

FINALISTS
Paris

London

Rome

Tokyo

BEST U.S. CITY

WINNER 
Charleston

FINALISTS
New York

San Francisco

Seattle

New Orleans

BEST ISLAND

WINNER
 Cuba

FINALISTS
Bermuda

Galápagos

Fiji

Bali

BEST TOUR OPERATOR

WINNER
Wilderness Travel

FINALISTS
Asia Transpacific Journeys

Audley Travel

DuVine Cycling + Adventure Company

Kensington Tours

Swain Destinations

G Adventures

Micato Safaris

TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: PARIS

WINNER
Four Seasons George V

FINALISTS
Hotel Plaza Athénée

Shangri-La Paris

Mama Shelter

Hotel Amour

Prince de Galles, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris

Ritz Paris  

TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: LONDON

WINNER
Savoy

FINALISTS
Bulgari

Ace Hotel London Shoreditch

The Zetter Hotel

InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel

Rosewood London

Hotel Café Royal

Claridge’s

TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: ROME

WINNER
The St. Regis Rome

FINALISTS
Hotel Eden

G-Rough

JK Place Rome

D.O.M

Hotel Hassler

Portrait Suites

Inn at the Spanish Steps

 TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: BARCELONA

WINNER
Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

FINALISTS
Hotel Claris

Grand Hotel Central

Banys de Mar

Gran Hotel La Florida

Mercer Barcelona

Hotel Arts Barcelona

Hotel Neri

 TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: TOKYO

WINNER
Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo

FINALISTS
Aman Tokyo

The Peninsula Tokyo

Palace Hotel Tokyo

Park Hyatt Tokyo

Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

Shangri-La Tokyo

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: NEW YORK

WINNER
Park Hyatt New York

FINALISTS
Langham Place, New York

The Peninsula New York

The Greenwich Hotel

The NoMad

Loews Regency New York

Baccarat Hotel New York

Crosby Street Hotel

 TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: CHARLESTON

WINNER
French Quarter Inn

FINALISTS
The Restoration

Belmond Charleston Place

Elliott House Inn

Wentworth Mansion

Planters Inn

Spectator Hotel

John Rutledge House Inn 

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: SAN FRANCISCO

WINNER
Fairmont San Francisco

FINALISTS
Hotel Vitale

Loews Regency San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco

Palace Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Scarlet Huntington Hotel

 InterContinental Mark Hopkins

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: SEATTLE

WINNER
Four Seasons Seattle

FINALISTS
Hotel 1000

Ace Hotel Seattle

Hotel Ballard

Thompson Seattle

The Inn at the Market

Edgewater Hotel

Alexis Hotel Seattle 

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: NEW ORLEANS

WINNER
Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

FINALISTS
Windsor Court

The Old No. 77 Hotel

Ace Hotel New Orleans

Pontchartrain Hotel

Hotel Monteleone

Roosevelt Hotel

JW Marriott New Orleans

BEST DANUBE RIVER CRUISE OPERATOR

WINNER
Viking River Cruises

FINALISTS
AmaWaterways

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Avalon Waterways

Tauck

BEST MEDITERRANEAN SEA CRUISE OPERATOR

WINNER
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

FINALISTS
Azamara Club Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line

Crystal Cruises

Oceania Cruises

Silversea Cruises

Cunard

>>Next: The AFAR 100: Where to Go in 2017

