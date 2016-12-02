The AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards: Meet the Finalists

Dec 2, 2016
From the January/February 2017 issue
Hawaii—surprise, surprise—is at the top of your 2017 travel list.
More than 10,000 of you cast your votes for our first-ever Traveler's Choice Awards. You can view the winners here—see below for the finalists.
BEST COUNTRY
WINNER
Italy
FINALISTS
France
BEST U.S. STATE
WINNER
Hawaii
FINALISTS
California
BEST INTERNATIONAL CITY
WINNER
Barcelona
FINALISTS
Paris
BEST U.S. CITY
WINNER
Charleston
FINALISTS
New York
BEST ISLAND
WINNER
Cuba
FINALISTS
Bermuda
BEST TOUR OPERATOR
WINNER
Wilderness Travel
FINALISTS
Asia Transpacific Journeys
DuVine Cycling + Adventure Company
TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: PARIS
WINNER
Four Seasons George V
FINALISTS
Hotel Plaza Athénée
Prince de Galles, A Luxury Collection Hotel
Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris
TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: LONDON
WINNER
Savoy
FINALISTS
Bulgari
InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel
TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: ROME
WINNER
The St. Regis Rome
FINALISTS
Hotel Eden
TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: BARCELONA
WINNER
Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona
FINALISTS
Hotel Claris
TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: TOKYO
WINNER
Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo
FINALISTS
Aman Tokyo
TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: NEW YORK
WINNER
Park Hyatt New York
FINALISTS
Langham Place, New York
TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: CHARLESTON
WINNER
French Quarter Inn
FINALISTS
The Restoration
TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: SAN FRANCISCO
WINNER
Fairmont San Francisco
FINALISTS
Hotel Vitale
Palace Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel
TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: SEATTLE
WINNER
Four Seasons Seattle
FINALISTS
Hotel 1000
TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: NEW ORLEANS
WINNER
Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans
FINALISTS
Windsor Court
BEST DANUBE RIVER CRUISE OPERATOR
WINNER
Viking River Cruises
FINALISTS
AmaWaterways
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
BEST MEDITERRANEAN SEA CRUISE OPERATOR
WINNER
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
FINALISTS
Azamara Club Cruises
