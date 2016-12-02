The AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards: Meet the Finalists

More than 10,000 of you cast your votes for our first-ever Traveler's Choice Awards. You can view the winners here—see below for the finalists.

BEST COUNTRY

WINNER

Italy

FINALISTS

France

New Zealand

Iceland

Ireland

BEST U.S. STATE

WINNER

Hawaii

FINALISTS

California

Alaska

South Carolina

Oregon

BEST INTERNATIONAL CITY

WINNER

Barcelona

FINALISTS

Paris

London

Rome

Tokyo

BEST U.S. CITY

WINNER

Charleston

FINALISTS

New York

San Francisco

Seattle

New Orleans

BEST ISLAND

WINNER

Cuba

FINALISTS

Bermuda

Galápagos

Fiji

Bali

BEST TOUR OPERATOR

WINNER

Wilderness Travel

FINALISTS

Asia Transpacific Journeys

Audley Travel

DuVine Cycling + Adventure Company

Kensington Tours

Swain Destinations

G Adventures

Micato Safaris

TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: PARIS

WINNER

Four Seasons George V

FINALISTS

Hotel Plaza Athénée

Shangri-La Paris

Mama Shelter

Hotel Amour

Prince de Galles, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris

Ritz Paris

TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: LONDON

WINNER

Savoy

FINALISTS

Bulgari

Ace Hotel London Shoreditch

The Zetter Hotel

InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel

Rosewood London

Hotel Café Royal

Claridge’s

TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: ROME

WINNER

The St. Regis Rome

FINALISTS

Hotel Eden

G-Rough

JK Place Rome

D.O.M

Hotel Hassler

Portrait Suites

Inn at the Spanish Steps

TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: BARCELONA

WINNER

Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

FINALISTS

Hotel Claris

Grand Hotel Central

Banys de Mar

Gran Hotel La Florida

Mercer Barcelona

Hotel Arts Barcelona

Hotel Neri

TOP INTERNATIONAL HOTELS: TOKYO

WINNER

Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo

FINALISTS

Aman Tokyo

The Peninsula Tokyo

Palace Hotel Tokyo

Park Hyatt Tokyo

Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

Shangri-La Tokyo

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: NEW YORK

WINNER

Park Hyatt New York

FINALISTS

Langham Place, New York

The Peninsula New York

The Greenwich Hotel

The NoMad

Loews Regency New York

Baccarat Hotel New York

Crosby Street Hotel

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: CHARLESTON

WINNER

French Quarter Inn

FINALISTS

The Restoration

Belmond Charleston Place

Elliott House Inn

Wentworth Mansion

Planters Inn

Spectator Hotel

John Rutledge House Inn

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: SAN FRANCISCO

WINNER

Fairmont San Francisco

FINALISTS

Hotel Vitale

Loews Regency San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco

Palace Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Scarlet Huntington Hotel

InterContinental Mark Hopkins

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: SEATTLE

WINNER

Four Seasons Seattle

FINALISTS

Hotel 1000

Ace Hotel Seattle

Hotel Ballard

Thompson Seattle

The Inn at the Market

Edgewater Hotel

Alexis Hotel Seattle

TOP DOMESTIC HOTELS: NEW ORLEANS

WINNER

Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

FINALISTS

Windsor Court

The Old No. 77 Hotel

Ace Hotel New Orleans

Pontchartrain Hotel

Hotel Monteleone

Roosevelt Hotel

JW Marriott New Orleans

BEST DANUBE RIVER CRUISE OPERATOR

WINNER

Viking River Cruises

FINALISTS

AmaWaterways

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Avalon Waterways

Tauck

BEST MEDITERRANEAN SEA CRUISE OPERATOR

WINNER

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

FINALISTS

Azamara Club Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line

Crystal Cruises

Oceania Cruises

Silversea Cruises

Cunard

