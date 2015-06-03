The 8 Best Swimsuits for Women this Summer

Jun 3, 2015
Ladies, ‘tis the season—swimsuit season, and time to check out the best swimsuits for women. Last month, we put together some of our favorite beach and poolside picks for the gents, and they all had one thing in common: bright, bold hues. Our favorites this summer gather around classic cuts and eye-grabbing geometries.
1. We’re loving Polish designer Maria Dobrzanska Reeves’ delicate scalloping and bold polka dots (pictured above). A former ballet dancer, Reeves’ designs shine with a subtle touch of elegance.
Marysia Swim, $130 each, top and bottom
2. For something timeless with an artful twist, we look to Rachel Comey—the Manhattan-based designer got her fashion inspiration from the New York City music scene.
Rachel Comey, $127 each, top and bottom
3. Araks’ summer swimwear takes ‘90s athleticism and combines it with ‘50s charm for a look that brings neat minimalism to one of the best swimsuits for women.
Avenue 32, $200
4. Anthropologie is known for its revival of old standards—like this color-blocked, strapless one-piece, equal parts glam and cool.
Anthropologie, $161
5. Made wholly of recycled materials, this bikini has a cross-back tie to make it more secure than a traditional string top. Bonus—it’s reversible!
Patagonia, $55
6. This sporty Athleta tankini is one of the best swimsuits for women who don’t want to be held back, and pairs just as well with a volleyball as it does a surfboard. The fabric is sun protective and breathable for all your summer pursuits.
Athleta, $74
7. If you’re looking for a no-fuss classic, this pleated bandeau from Ralph Lauren is our go-to pick. The strap is removable for when you want to get your tan on without the tan lines.
Ralph Lauren, $56
8. Family-owned Missoni is known for refined symmetrical prints, like the chevron pattern on this square-necked one-piece, and for its continuing influence on contemporary style.
Missoni, $620
