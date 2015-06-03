The 8 Best Swimsuits for Women this Summer

Ladies, ‘tis the season—swimsuit season, and time to check out the best swimsuits for women. Last month, we put together some of our favorite beach and poolside picks for the gents, and they all had one thing in common: bright, bold hues. Our favorites this summer gather around classic cuts and eye-grabbing geometries.

1. We’re loving Polish designer Maria Dobrzanska Reeves’ delicate scalloping and bold polka dots (pictured above). A former ballet dancer, Reeves’ designs shine with a subtle touch of elegance.

Marysia Swim, $130 each, top and bottom

Swimsuit by Manhattan-based designer Rachel Comey

2. For something timeless with an artful twist, we look to Rachel Comey—the Manhattan-based designer got her fashion inspiration from the New York City music scene.

Rachel Comey, $127 each, top and bottom

Summer swimsuit by Araks

3. Araks’ summer swimwear takes ‘90s athleticism and combines it with ‘50s charm for a look that brings neat minimalism to one of the best swimsuits for women.

Avenue 32, $200

Color-blocked, strapless swimsuit by Anthropologie

4. Anthropologie is known for its revival of old standards—like this color-blocked, strapless one-piece, equal parts glam and cool.

Anthropologie, $161

Patagonia swimsuit made from recycled materials

5. Made wholly of recycled materials, this bikini has a cross-back tie to make it more secure than a traditional string top. Bonus—it’s reversible!

Patagonia, $55

Sporty Athleta swimsuit

6. This sporty Athleta tankini is one of the best swimsuits for women who don’t want to be held back, and pairs just as well with a volleyball as it does a surfboard. The fabric is sun protective and breathable for all your summer pursuits.

Athleta, $74