Home>Travel inspiration

The 8 Best Swimsuits for Women this Summer

By Sarah Purkrabek

Jun 3, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Ladies, ‘tis the season—swimsuit season, and time to check out the best swimsuits for women. Last month, we put together some of our favorite beach and poolside picks for the gents, and they all had one thing in common: bright, bold hues. Our favorites this summer gather around classic cuts and eye-grabbing geometries.

1. We’re loving Polish designer Maria Dobrzanska Reeves’ delicate scalloping and bold polka dots (pictured above). A former ballet dancer, Reeves’ designs shine with a subtle touch of elegance.
Marysia Swim, $130 each, top and bottom

Swimsuit by Manhattan-based designer Rachel Comey
Swimsuit by Manhattan-based designer Rachel Comey

2. For something timeless with an artful twist, we look to Rachel Comey—the Manhattan-based designer got her fashion inspiration from the New York City music scene.
Rachel Comey, $127 each, top and bottom

Summer swimsuit by Araks
Summer swimsuit by Araks

3. Araks’ summer swimwear takes ‘90s athleticism and combines it with ‘50s charm for a look that brings neat minimalism to one of the best swimsuits for women.
Avenue 32, $200

Color-blocked, strapless swimsuit by Anthropologie
Color-blocked, strapless swimsuit by Anthropologie

4. Anthropologie is known for its revival of old standards—like this color-blocked, strapless one-piece, equal parts glam and cool.
Anthropologie, $161

Patagonia swimsuit made from recycled materials
Patagonia swimsuit made from recycled materials

5. Made wholly of recycled materials, this bikini has a cross-back tie to make it more secure than a traditional string top. Bonus—it’s reversible!
Patagonia, $55

Sporty Athleta swimsuit
Sporty Athleta swimsuit

6. This sporty Athleta tankini is one of the best swimsuits for women who don’t want to be held back, and pairs just as well with a volleyball as it does a surfboard. The fabric is sun protective and breathable for all your summer pursuits.
Athleta, $74

Classic Ralph Lauren swimsuit
Classic Ralph Lauren swimsuit

Article continues below advertisement

7. If you’re looking for a no-fuss classic, this pleated bandeau from Ralph Lauren is our go-to pick. The strap is removable for when you want to get your tan on without the tan lines.
Ralph Lauren, $56

Chevron patterned Missoni swimsuit
Chevron patterned Missoni swimsuit

8. Family-owned Missoni is known for refined symmetrical prints, like the chevron pattern on this square-necked one-piece, and for its continuing influence on contemporary style.
Missoni, $620

Ready for the beach? Check out our summer travel guide

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories