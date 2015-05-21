The 7 Best Swimming Trunks for Men This Summer

Gents, the time has come! You’ve worked hard all winter on the perfect dadbod. Now all you need is the perfect pair of trunks to go along with it for your next beach vacation. Our favorites of the moment all share something in common: a splash of color.

We like Oahu-based brand M.Nii (pictured above) because they’ve been tailoring trunks for Hawaiian surfers since the 50s. (Dig this pattern? It also comes in a shirt.)

M.Nii, $125.

Bantu makes all of their products, including these trunks, sustainably and fairly with textiles from artisans throughout Africa.

Bantu, $91.

Not ready for hemp shorts but want something with a touch of crunch? Try these tie-dye cotton canvas trunks from NYC-based fashion line Saturdays Surf NYC.

Saturdays, $75.

The pattern on these trunks is an abstract riff on coral. Good news for guys who aren’t in tip-top shape: they have a more flattering elastic waistband.

Lacoste Live, $80.

Brit brand Orlebar Brown used aerial satellite photograph of Abu Dhabi for these trim-cut trunks. They’ve got a zip pouch in the back for keys and taco stand money, too.

Orlebar Brown, $345.

For something simple, stylish, and comfortable, we like Patagonia’s quick-drying Baggies, which also have built in sun protection.

Patagonia, $49.

Sunspel’s shorts are made for water but look made for land so you’ll feel just as at home on the beach as the restaurant you hit up afterwards.

Sunspel, $210.

