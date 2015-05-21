The 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States

Summer is the season for long, warm days and, sometimes, even longer nights. All across the United States, festivals from the famous—such as Burning Man—to the obscure—like Texas’s sassy Mosquito Festival—take over and draw in thousands of locals and out-of-towners alike for food, music, art, and culture.

There’s no better way to learn a place than by what, and how, it celebrates. For places like Chicago, Portland, and Tallassee, it’s all about food. Dover, Brooklyn, and Seattle turn to music. New Orleans, to beer. Of course, there’s more to a destination than a summer festival (and most regions have too many to list), but each state puts its own (sometimes eccentric, always thoroughly authentic) spin on the festivities, whether that means thousands of spectators watching crabs racing on a track or a contest where the loudest clucker (not a chicken, but a human impersonating one) wins.