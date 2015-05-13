Home>Travel inspiration

The 12 Craziest Things People Have Tried to Bring on Planes

By Andrew Richdale

May 13, 2015

The next time you find yourself complaining about all the things TSA does wrong, check out their Instagram (@TSA) and be reminded of all the things they actually do right—like catching stun guns, nun chucks, live ammunition (pictured above), and so many ninja stars before they make it on board. Here, twelve of their freakiest catches.

Grenades-last-month

These are just the grenades they have caught in the last month.

Live-eels-Miami

If you flew out of Miami in 2012, you could’ve flown next to some live eels but, no, because TSA. (Passenger also attempted to fly with 163 marine fish and 22 invertebrates, in case you were wondering).

Huamn-skull-Fort-Lauderdale

Just a human skull, found in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami-snakes

To borrow from Samuel L. Jackson, there were no motherf&>#ng snakes on this plane leaving out of Miami International. This baby one was found inside a man’s pants.

10952858_410474532455064_499392362_n

M-80s, Tucson, thwarted.

Tanto-LaGuardia

This is a tantō, a traditional sword carried by Japanese samurais but not onto a flight leaving LaGuardia.

Sickle-Newark
FYI: Sickles are among things on the TSA’s Prohibited Items list.

Smoke-Bomb-LAS

“All grenades—no matter whether they’re inert, replica, or live—are prohibited from both carry-on and checked baggage.”

Stun-Gun-lipstick-Chicago

Lipstick? Nah, that’s a stun gun and it was removed from a purse in Chicago O’Hare.

Finger-spikes-Birmingham

(Kinda chic) finger spikes and matching case, confiscated in Birmingham.

deo-milwaukee

You think it’s a Speed Stick and then there’s a pocket knife inside :(

ninja-stars-LAX

And, finally, unless you follow @TSA, you would not believe how many sharp projectiles, like throwing knives, ninja stars, and batarangs (yes, batarangs) people try to pack. This is the world we live in. Quit whining about having to take off your shoes.

Test your knowledge to see if you know what you can (and can’t) bring onto a plane!

