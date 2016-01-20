The 10 Best Travel Instagrams of Last Week

Last week, #traveldeeper had just the right amount of unexpected adventure sprinkled in amongst some classically beautiful scenes. We fell in love with winter again in Bremen, Germany and took pastoral strolls down country roads in the Cotswolds. We rowed by the floating markets of Bangkok and relaxed in the lushest paradise in Bali. And then, in a sudden turn of events, we stumbled on penguins in South Africa, snow-dusted red rocks in the desert, and a desert oasis in Peru. Check out the rest of those beloved travel scenes, and a few that you never knew to expect, and don't forget to tag your photos with #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next week on @afarmedia.

2. Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa



3. Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

4. Snowshill Village, United Kingdom

5. Sultan Ahmet, Istanbul, Turkey

6. Poot's Cacuts Nursury, Ripon, California

7. Tha Kha Floating Market, Bangkok, Thailand

8. RedDoor, Bali, Indonesia

9. Huacachina, Ica, Peru

10. Red Square, Moscow, Russia

[sponsored] Mont-Tremblant, Canada

