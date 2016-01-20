Home>Travel inspiration

The 10 Best Travel Instagrams of Last Week

By Maggie Fuller

Jan 20, 2016

Schnoorviertel Bremen looks like a fairytale village
@eskimo

Schnoorviertel Bremen looks like a fairytale village

Go beyond cliché travel photography with #traveldeeper

Last week, #traveldeeper had just the right amount of unexpected adventure sprinkled in amongst some classically beautiful scenes. We fell in love with winter again in Bremen, Germany and took pastoral strolls down country roads in the Cotswolds. We rowed by the floating markets of Bangkok and relaxed in the lushest paradise in Bali. And then, in a sudden turn of events, we stumbled on penguins in South Africa, snow-dusted red rocks in the desert, and a desert oasis in Peru. Check out the rest of those beloved travel scenes, and a few that you never knew to expect, and don't forget to tag your photos with #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next week on @afarmedia.

2. Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa

Welcome to South Africa's Boulder Beach, where millions of these adorable penguins roam free.
Welcome to South Africa's Boulder Beach, where millions of these adorable penguins roam free.
@glampackersyd

3. Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

We'd brave the cold to hike with @sam.strickler in Bryce Canyon any day.
We'd brave the cold to hike with @sam.strickler in Bryce Canyon any day.
@sam.strickler

4. Snowshill Village, United Kingdom

There's nothing like a stroll down a country lane.
There's nothing like a stroll down a country lane.
@zobolondon

5. Sultan Ahmet, Istanbul, Turkey

Thinking of the beautiful city of Istanbul this evening.
Thinking of the beautiful city of Istanbul this evening.
@cesaref

6. Poot's Cacuts Nursury, Ripon, California

This is really more of a
This is really more of a
@kellyalack

7. Tha Kha Floating Market, Bangkok, Thailand

Getting an early morning start at the floating market in Bangkok.
Getting an early morning start at the floating market in Bangkok.
@jenniferprophet

8. RedDoor, Bali, Indonesia

If you need to find us, we'll be hiding out at this private villa in Bali. Thanks, @wheresbrentbeen, for letting us in on the secret!
If you need to find us, we'll be hiding out at this private villa in Bali. Thanks, @wheresbrentbeen, for letting us in on the secret!
@wheresbrentbeen

9. Huacachina, Ica, Peru

A surprising desert oasis in the middle of Peru.
A surprising desert oasis in the middle of Peru.
@beachesandbackpacks

10. Red Square, Moscow, Russia

Lunchtime in Moscow.
Lunchtime in Moscow.
@_artek

[sponsored] Mont-Tremblant, Canada

We can't get over this beautiful view at Fairmont Tremblant.
We can’t get over this beautiful view at Fairmont Tremblant.
@fairmonthotels

