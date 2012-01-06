Home>Travel inspiration

Teatro Massimo, Palermo, Sicily

By Fabrizia Lanza

Jan 6, 2012

Palermo’s opera house, built in the 19th century and inspired by ancient Greek ruins in Sicily, is the largest in Italy and the third largest in Europe. You can catch RigolettoLa Traviata—I love all of Verdi and Puccini; I’m Sicilian. Piazza Giuseppe Verdi 9

This story appeared in the January/February 2011 issue. Photo by Raymond Patrick. See all of Fabrizia Lanza’s favorite places in Palermo.

