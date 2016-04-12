Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels>News and Openings

Take a Tour of Nashville's Hippest New B&B

By Jennifer Flowers

04.12.16

From the May/June issue

The Pouf Parlor, a common room at the Urban Cowboy Nashville.

Photos by Ben Fitchett/Urban Cowboy

The Pouf Parlor, a common room at the Urban Cowboy Nashville.

This next-gen bed and breakfast in Music City exchanges doilies for high design.

We asked New York City hotelier Lyon Porter to give us a behind-the-scenes tour of his latest property, Urban Cowboy Nashville, featured in our May/June 2016 issue.

Every detail of this high-design haven, located in a 19th-century manse in historic East Nashville, has a story: from the custom wallpaper and the intricate inlaid wood walls to a common room dedicated to the city's thriving music scene.

Photos by Ben Fitchett/Urban Cowboy

