Take a 45 Minute Drive Through Arches National Park in Under 45 Seconds

By Sarah Purkrabek

Apr 16, 2016

Photo by Kait Thomas for the National Park Service

For AFAR's May/June 2016 issue, photo director Tara Guertin and photographer Jake Stangel went on location to Arches National Park in Moab, Utah to track down a cover photo that summed up our big feelings about solo travel. On their first drive through the park, the duo saw the sun come up over the red-orange rocks that gave Arches its name—and captured the whole thing on video. Check out the amazing result below, and get more of our national parks coverage here

