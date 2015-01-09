Home>Travel inspiration

Stylish Appraisals of the World’s Great Travelers

By John Newton

Jan 9, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

We’re in love with The Bumbys, a cheeky masked duo whose performance art pieces combine psychological and sartorial insights. Hiding behind sunglasses and bandannas (as well as a red ski cap for one and a red wig for the other), the Bumbys give a quick assessment of their subjects in the form of a “Fair and Honest Appraisal,” often typed on vintage typewriters. The playful summaries can be cutting and sometimes effusive, but they are always surprisingly insightful.

While the Bumbys are most frequently found at galleries and parties (we’ve luckily had them at some of our shindigs before—specifically at our awesome Kate Spade event in New York back in October), we asked them to turn their eyes towards some of travels most iconic figures, historic and fictional. Here are their Fair and Honest Appraisals.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia 

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories