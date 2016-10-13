Style and Design Insights from AFAR Conversations

Bergdorf Goodman, the iconic Manhattan department store, was a fitting location for our latest AFAR Conversations, which explored the intersection of style, design, and travel. It has the kind of neighborhood identity that panelist Alexandra Champalimaud, founder of Champalimaud Design, appreciates.

“I’m actually sad when I see a hotel being built on the Upper East Side that belongs in Soho,” Champalimaud said. “It matters to me that we keep the DNA of each village we’re in.” She drew murmurs and tweets of approval from the crowd as she continued:

“I know this is becoming a world where everything is the same, but it’s not necessarily healthy. You want to dress up and go somewhere, and you want to dress down and go somewhere. It shouldn’t all be the same. That is my point about NYC, and it applies to everything I do.”

AFAR Deputy Editor Jennifer Flowers, who moderated the lively panel discussion, went on to raise the M-word—millennials—asking whether it’s a demographic or more of a mindset.

Jim Shay, president of the Neapolitan men’s clothing brand ISAIA, shared that they talk internally about the concept of generation everyone. “Never in the past have the lines been as blurred between different age groups and what they desire,” he said. “It’s more a matter of socioeconomics than age.”