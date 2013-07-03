Home>Travel inspiration

Spotted Bear Bistro’s Bloody Caesar

By Jennie Nunn

Jul 3, 2013

For the August/September 2013 issue, Jennie Nunn discovered the Spotted Bear Bistro in Tofino (see all of our Tofino picks). We thought that the Caesar, a variation on the Bloody Mary, sounded so good that we got the recipe from them. Let us know whether you try it, and what you think!

Spotted Bear ‘Filthy’ Caesar
Mix together 1oz vodka, a generous amount of Worcestershire sauce, 6 to 8 dashes of Tabasco, 1/4 teaspoon of fresh horseradish, a pinch of ground pepper and sea salt.
Top with tomato and clam nectar cocktail and garnish with skewer of manzanilla olives and a fresh lime wedge.

Drink.

