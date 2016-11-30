Set Sail On These 4 New Cruises

Whatever your dreams—having a tropical island all to yourself, following in the tracks of Indiana Jones, dancing the rumba all night—these five new cruises can make them come true.

Paradise Found

On Ponant’s new “Scattered Islands and the Seychelles” expedition cruise, you’ll spot green sea turtles and snorkel amid remote coral atolls in the Mozambique Channel. You’ll explore the Éparses Islands before heading to Aldabra and Alphonse in the Outer Seychelles and winding up in Mahé, the largest island in the Seychelles.

Pharaonic Treatment

A treat for anyone interested in the history of Egypt, the Abercrombie & Kent “Petra to the Pyramids” experience includes a cruise down the Nile in a traditional double-sailed dahabeah with an Egyptologist and a night at the Old Cataract hotel in Aswan, a legendary haunt for explorers.

Seek Enlightenment

A new wellness program designed by Seabourn in partnership with Dr. Andrew Weil pairs daily yoga classes with seminars on happiness and healthy aging. Achieve maximum harmony on the “Pearls of Australasia” cruise, which makes several stops in both Indonesia and the Philippines before landing in Hong Kong.

Alaskan Adventure

Explore the ever-changing icy coasts of Alaska’s Glacier Bay with Lindblad Expeditions–National Geographic: Each craft in its small-ship expedition fleet, including a new 100-passenger vessel, can navigate narrow fjords and get up close to humpback whales and the impossibly blue Sawyer Glacier.

