Seattle: Where Books Still Rule

W

e made the rounds to Seattle ’s best coffeeshops, polling its famously bookish citizens on what they’re reading—and what we should read next.

“Reel to Real by bell hooks is about the profound ways film can affect us.” —Bryan Anton (at Cafe Barjot, 711 Bellevue Ave. E.)

“I’m devouring the work of Alan Lomax, a brilliant folk-music historian.” —Kathleen Tarrant (at Porchlight Coffee & Records)

“The Challenge of the North Cascades calls out the romance of climbing.” —Andy Bokanev (at Milstead & Co., 770 N. 34th St.)

“Astronauts praise the technical accuracy of sci-fi novel The Martian.” —Shaun Callahan (at Top Pot Donuts, 609 Summit Ave. E.)

“To talk honestly about Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time takes a leap of faith.” —Jamaal Jackson (at Stumptown Coffee)

“The Curve of Time is a sweet memoir about a mom sailing with her five kids.” —Katie Rankin (at Caffe Vita)

“Kotkin’s Stalin biography is a must for anyone interested in Russia or WWII.” —Tracey Johnson (at Bauhaus Books & Coffee)

“Pynchon’s Inherent Vice is much funnier (and less dense) than I expected.” —Zach Hagen (at Analog Coffee)

Seattle loves Baldwin: Jason Clackley’s iPad is loaded with Go Tell It on the Mountain (at Oddfellows Cafe & Bar 10th Ave.).

Photos of readers by Kyle Johnson. Photo at top courtesy of Stumptown. This appeared in the March/April 2015 issue.