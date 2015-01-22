Home>Travel inspiration>Cities We Love

Seattle: Where Books Still Rule

By Abigail Barronian

Jan 22, 2015

We made the rounds to Seattle’s best coffeeshops, polling its famously bookish citizens on what they’re reading—and what we should read next.

See our favorite coffee shops in Seattle. 

Reel to Real by bell hooks is about the profound ways film can affect us.” —Bryan Anton (at Cafe Barjot, 711 Bellevue Ave. E.)

12015cities_seattlebellhooks

“I’m devouring the work of Alan Lomax, a brilliant folk-music historian.” —Kathleen Tarrant (at Porchlight Coffee & Records)

12015cities_seattlelomax

The Challenge of the North Cascades calls out the romance of climbing.” —Andy Bokanev (at Milstead & Co., 770 N. 34th St.)

12015cities_seattlecascades

“Astronauts praise the technical accuracy of sci-fi novel The Martian.” —Shaun Callahan (at Top Pot Donuts, 609 Summit Ave. E.)

12015cities_seattlemartian

“To talk honestly about Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time takes a leap of faith.” —Jamaal Jackson (at Stumptown Coffee)

12015cities_seattlebaldwin

The Curve of Time is a sweet memoir about a mom sailing with her five kids.” —Katie Rankin (at Caffe Vita)

12015cities_seattlecurveoftime

“Kotkin’s Stalin biography is a must for anyone interested in Russia or WWII.” —Tracey Johnson (at Bauhaus Books & Coffee)

12015cities_seattlestalin

“Pynchon’s Inherent Vice is much funnier (and less dense) than I expected.” —Zach Hagen (at Analog Coffee)

12015cities_seattlepynchon

Seattle loves Baldwin: Jason Clackley’s iPad is loaded with Go Tell It on the Mountain (at Oddfellows Cafe & Bar 10th Ave.).

12015cities_seattlebaldwinmountain

Photos of readers by Kyle Johnson. Photo at top courtesy of Stumptown. This appeared in the March/April 2015 issue. 

