San Francisco This Holiday: OIGC, Kung Pao Kosher Comedy, Party at Fort Mason

What to do in and around San Francisco this Christmas and New Year

share this article

Start off Christmas right with the stirring sounds of the multicultural, multifaith Oakland Interfaith Gospel Ensemble. Then enjoy another cultural crossover at New Asia Restaurant, which is hosting the stand-up comedy event that celebrates—and sends up—the unofficial Jewish tradition of eating Chinese over Christmas. Ring in the New Year at Fort Mason's Streets of San Francisco NYE—just make sure you have the energy! When you need to rest, check out the city's latest street food success story: Bini's Kitchen, a Nepalese food truck, has a new brick-and-mortar space on Post. December 24 | Concert

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Ensemble

With its calendar packed with rock, electronic, and hip-hop events, you may not think SOMA venue Slim's is the most spiritual place in San Francisco. But everything changes when the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Ensemble descends on the venue to perform its annual holiday concert. This is a smaller version of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, which both fall under the artistic direction of Emmy winner Terrance Kelly. The choir has contributed to albums from artists as diverse as Linda Ronstadt and MC Hammer. That the Ensemble encompasses different faiths is socially significant. However, its multicultural makeup is the real key to its unique sound, which blends operatic tones with soul stirrings. Feel your spirit stir at one of two Christmas Eve shows.

7 and 9 p.m. | Slim’s, 333 11th Mission St., San Francisco | (415) 255-0333 | From $15 | website December 24–26 | Comedy

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy



Article continues below advertisement

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy is an annual standup event in San Francisco that enjoys and makes fun of the unofficial Jewish tradition of heading to a Chinese restaurant over the Christmas holidays. The event’s chosen comics are Wendy Liebman (America’s Got Talent), Dana Eagle, Mike Fine, and Lisa Geduldig. And this year you can choose between a cocktail show with dim sum or a seven-course banquet dinner show.

Times vary | New Asia Restaurant, 772 Pacific Ave., San Francisco | (415) 522-3737 | From $47 | website December 31 | Music

Streets of San Francisco NYE

Looking for a big, blowout New Year's bash? The in-the-mood-to-party people are going to convene on Fort Mason in the Marina for Streets of San Francisco NYE. Take in musical performances from Oakland hip-hop artists Amp Live and Too $hort along with Girl Talk, the Pittsburgh producer known for making marvelous mashups of unlikely artists. The energy will certainly be on high here (in part owing to an open bar?).

9 p.m. | Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco | (415) 345-7500 | From $175 | website AFAR Local is published every Wednesday, so check back for insider updates on restaurant openings, festivals, exhibitions, shows, weekend escapes, and more. Planning a trip? The AFAR guide to San Francisco has you covered.

Article continues below advertisement