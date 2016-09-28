San Francisco September 29–October 5: Really Funny Comedians & Waxman’s Pizzeria

This week in San Francisco, hear from local funny women Maureen Langan, Kate Willett, and Clara Bijl at Cobb’s Comedy Club. Then catch the first showing of a legendary DJ’s tour before he takes it abroad. Help a San Francisco character celebrate the release of his second book, and grab a bite from the new Waxman’s Pizzeria.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

September 29 | Comedy

Really Funny Comedians (Who Happen to Be Women)

KGO’s Maureen Langan, Kate Willett, and Clara Bijl headline this edition of a recurring standup comedy night from a female perspective. Don’t expect the Vagina Monologues on this evening, though; these just happen to be ladies who are as tough on stage as any dude. If you miss this week’s event, save the date for the next edition of Really Funny Comedians on October 29.

8 p.m. | Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., San Francisco | $16.50 | website

September 30 | Music

DJ Shadow

Globally acclaimed disc jockey and producer DJ Shadow, who hails from and lives in the Bay Area, is presenting his The Mountain Will Fall Tour locally before it goes international. He’ll perform music from his latest album of the same name and probably tease up some of his classics that have immeasurably influenced hip-hop fans and artists alike. Advanced sale online tickets have sold out, but there will be tickets at the door for those who endeavor to arrive early.

10 p.m.–2 a.m. | 1015, 1015 Folsom St., San Francisco | From $30 | website

September 30–October 2 | Escape the city

Harvest Weekend

Head down the coast this weekend and escape to the idyllic Carmel Valley Ranch for Harvest Weekend, an annual celebration that’s open to the community (no room reservations required) and combines both complimentary and paid events. Tour the property’s organic garden (which fuels the restaurant’s menu) and pinot noir vineyards, head to the on-site hives to see how the resort’s honey is harvested, or join the main event on October 1 and experience a taste of local wineries, restaurants, and live entertainment. It’ll be hard to come back home.

Times vary | Carmel Valley Ranch, 1 Old Ranch Rd., Carmel Valley | Free | website

Harvest Weekend Courtesy of Carmel Valley Ranch

October 1 | Books

Descent Into Madness (Book of the Un Release Party)

One-time San Francisco mayoral candidate and unusual man about town “Chicken John” Rinaldi celebrates the release of his second book with a block party, mini-parade, and interactive art. Rinaldi says that Book of the Un is about the patterns and systems he sees emerging in art organizations from his decades of being immersed in the local art world. The goal of the book is to elucidate “what works and what doesn’t.” Admission includes a copy of the book.

6–9 p.m. | 111 Minna Gallery, 111 Minna St., San Francisco | From $20 | website