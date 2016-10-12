San Francisco October 13–19: Treasure Island Music Fest & Sandcastle Classic

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

share this article

This week in San Francisco, see structural wonders at the Sandcastle Classic, or rock out to the tunes of artists such as Sigur Ros and James Blake at the Treasure Island Music Festival. Liven up your weekend transit thanks to the SF Trolley Dances, and enjoy high-caliber storytelling thanks to The Moth. Finish the week off with a taste of Elite Cafe’s revamped menu. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. October 15 | Art festival

Leap’s 34th Annual Sandcastle Classic

Head to the beach this weekend to see the Sandcastle Classic, an event that benefits Leap, a nonprofit that provides art education programs for kids. Check out the sandcastle creations of both local students and sandcastle architects and artists as they compete for glory. Food trucks and live music from the SF Rock Project youth band, hip-hop funk cover band The Pocket SF, and more will make it a day full of entertainment and fun.

11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Ocean Beach, Balboa St., San Francisco | Free (donations suggested) | website Click to plan your trip to San Francisco

Article continues below advertisement

October 15–16 | Music festival

Treasure Island Music Festival

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s Treasure Island Music Festival. It’s the 10-year anniversary and the last edition that will actually take place on Treasure Island (the festival is still searching for its new home for 2017). Expect to see the iconic Ferris wheel, as well as headliners like Ice Cube, Sigur Ros, James Blake, Purity Ring, and local favorite Tycho. Plus, there’s a party in the silent disco area packed with Bay Area DJ talent like Davey D, DJ Dials, and Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist. Colorful people-watching and Burning Man–esque art are X factors that help make this festival one to catch every year.

12 p.m. | Treasure Island | From $105 | website October 15–16 | Dance

13th Annual SF Trolley Dances

Riding Muni is not always a fun experience, especially when you’ve got a strict time schedule, but this weekend’s SF Trolley Dances are sure to make your journeys through the Castro, Financial District, and SoMa neighborhoods more entertaining, with dance performances from seven local companies and individuals: Chitresh Das Dance Company, James Graham Dance Theatre, Monique Jenkinson, Margaret Jenkins Dance Company, Parangal Dance Company, Laura Elaine Ellis, and Epiphany Productions. Hop on and off or take the whole route for a day of dance. There are 12 performances scheduled (11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2:45 p.m.) that all start at the Harvey Milk Memorial Branch Library.

Times vary | Harvey Milk Memorial Branch Library | Free (with $2.25 Muni ticket) | website Sandcastle Classic Photo by Gregg Tavares

Article continues below advertisement