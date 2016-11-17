San Francisco November 17–23: Butterflies, Dirtybird Players, and Chocolate

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

share this article

Escape into beauty in San Francisco this week as Butterflies and Blooms returns to the Conservatory of Flowers after a three-year break. There’s an alternative form of escape on Friday, as the Dirtybird Players house DJs play their quarterly night at Mezzanine. If you’d rather indulge your epicurean side, there’s a chocolate salon at Hotel Kabuki, and a new restaurant has opened in a historic building on Larkin Street. Finally, head up to Napa and get your skates on: The holiday ice rink is now open. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. November 17 - June 30 | Exhibit

Butterflies & Blooms

One of the Conservatory of Flowers’ most popular and asked-about exhibits is back just in time to make us grateful for the small wonders in life: Butterflies & Blooms returns after a three-year hiatus. Check out a Victorian-era greenhouse as it is changed into a butterfly wonderland where you can closely interact. After you pay admission, this special exhibit is free, but for a supporting donation, you can be trained to release your own newly emerged butterfly. Or simply watch one burst from its chrysalis in the Butterfly Bungalow. (Note: Conservatory of Flowers is closed Mondays.)

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM | Conservatory of Flowers, 100 John F. Kennedy Dr., San Francisco | From $6 | website Click to plan your trip to San Francisco

Article continues below advertisement

November 18 - 19 | Music

Dirtybird Players

If you’re looking for a friendly place to dance all night and blow off some steam in the midst of positive vibes, head to Mezzanine to roost with the Dirtybird Players, a house music label that has brought the San Francisco feeling to the world. DJs and producers from Dirtybird convene on this dance-floor quarterly to virtually raise the roof. This time, J. Phlip, Christian Martin, Worthy, and Ardalan will be joined by a secret guest.

9:00 PM - 4:00 AM | Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., San Francisco | From $20 | website November 20 | Food festival

The Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon

The seasonal Chocolate Salons are always a smart place to shop for gifts while sipping wine and sampling treats from a wide array of independent chocolate and confection companies. This weekend’s edition will feature more than 30 vendors for delicious and efficient holiday finds, including coconut milk chocolate from Endorfin, fair trade bars from Alter Eco, and vegan dark chocolate by Firefly. Two new features have also arrived: a screening of the film Semisweet: Life in Chocolate and the opportunity to experience chocolate in virtual reality.

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Hotel Kabuki, 1625 Post St., San Francisco | From $20 | website

Article continues below advertisement