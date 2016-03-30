San Francisco March 31–April 6: Live Cinema at Crossroads & Off the Grid Returns

This week in San Francisco, feed your inner film buff at the unusual Crossroads festival, catch music in town at the Fillmore or out of town in Lake Tahoe, and spend your Sunday tasting your newest food obsessions at Presidio's Off the Grid.

﻿﻿AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what's happening in cities around the U.S.

April 1–3 | Film festival

Crossroads 2016

San Francisco Cinematheque’s annual Crossroads festival is back with three days of avant-garde and experimental films and videos. The seventh edition, at Victoria Theatre, includes both premieres and classic pieces. Don’t miss their “live cinema,” created right before your very eyes. Consider it a great way to get a grasp on the pulse of this city’s underground film scene.

Times vary | 2961 16th St., San Francisco | (415) 863-7576 | From $10 | website

April 1–3 | Escape the city

WinterWonderGrass

If you’ve never been to Lake Tahoe after the skiers pack up their gear, don’t miss the chance to see the area’s stunning natural beauty in the spring. This weekend is a great time to consider making the drive to attend WinterWonderGrass, which boasts three stages of live music focusing on bluegrass and acoustic roots as well as copious craft beer tastings and bites. That’s a recipe for kicking back, no doubt, but don't forget, you'll be drinking at elevation!

Times vary | Squaw Valley Ski Resort, 1960 Squaw Valley Rd., Olympic City | From $67.24 | website