San Francisco March 31–April 6: Live Cinema at Crossroads & Off the Grid Returns

Photo courtesy of WinterWonderGrass
Mar 30, 2016
Photo by Gamma Nine Photography
Presidio Picnic
The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week
Article continues below advertisement
This week in San Francisco, feed your inner film buff at the unusual Crossroads festival, catch music in town at the Fillmore or out of town in Lake Tahoe, and spend your Sunday tasting your newest food obsessions at Presidio's Off the Grid.
AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what's happening in cities around the U.S.
April 1–3 | Film festival
Crossroads 2016
San Francisco Cinematheque’s annual Crossroads festival is back with three days of avant-garde and experimental films and videos. The seventh edition, at Victoria Theatre, includes both premieres and classic pieces. Don’t miss their “live cinema,” created right before your very eyes. Consider it a great way to get a grasp on the pulse of this city’s underground film scene.
Times vary | 2961 16th St., San Francisco | (415) 863-7576 | From $10 | website
April 1–3 | Escape the city
WinterWonderGrass
If you’ve never been to Lake Tahoe after the skiers pack up their gear, don’t miss the chance to see the area’s stunning natural beauty in the spring. This weekend is a great time to consider making the drive to attend WinterWonderGrass, which boasts three stages of live music focusing on bluegrass and acoustic roots as well as copious craft beer tastings and bites. That’s a recipe for kicking back, no doubt, but don't forget, you'll be drinking at elevation!
Times vary | Squaw Valley Ski Resort, 1960 Squaw Valley Rd., Olympic City | From $67.24 | website
Article continues below advertisement
April 3 | Street food
Picnic at the Presidio
Off the Grid’s seasonal picnic on the Main Post Lawn in the Presidio returns this weekend and will recur every Sunday for the next several months. Snuggle up in Adirondack chairs and blankets as you graze on a wide variety of fun options from food tents and trucks, including newcomers like the Taiwanese shaved snow specialist, Powder, and veteran favorites such as the emapnadas from El Porteno and Bacon Bacon’s all-bacon menu. Come with an open mind and palate and you’re all but guaranteed to discover a new favorite.
11 a.m.–4 p.m.| Presidio Main Post, Montgomery and Lincoln Streets, San Francisco | Free | website
April 6 | Benefit concert
In Memory of Bo: A Benefit for Sweet Relief & ALS
The Fillmore is going to be one of the funkiest places to see live music this week with this thoughtful benefit starring a host of musicians including Zigaboo Modeliste (founding drummer of the Meters), Parliament Funkadelic bassist Ronkat, Jazz Mafia’s MOBtet, and the North Beach Brass Band Second Line Parade, to name a few. The event exists to honor of the memory of Robert “Bo” Mahoney, the beloved sound engineer for Blues Traveler who suffered from ALS, and raises funds for Sweet Relief, a nonprofit that helps musicians facing devastating illnesses.
8 p.m. | 1805 Geary Blvd., San Francisco | (415) 346-6000 | From $35 | website
Article continues below advertisement
Now open | Restaurant
Poki Time
Hawaiian-style poke bowls, typically rice or salad bowls topped with fresh raw tuna, are gaining traction in San Francisco. You’ll see several more spots like this customized salad bar popping up in the city this year, but in the meantime, Poki Time is introducing residents and workers in the Inner Sunset to the hot trend that’s taking over. Choose from a number of fresh seafood options and toppings to build the meal you want. You can eat there or take-out and enjoy the prime picnic area of Golden Gate Park just two blocks away.
549 Irving St., San Francisco | (415) 702-6333 | website
Tamara Palmer is a daily news writer, rapper confidante, DJ, and celebrity chef ghostwriter from San Francisco.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy