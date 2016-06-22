San Francisco June 23–29: Pride, Burger Boogaloo & Uncorked

June 25 | Wine festival Uncorked: San Francisco Wine Fest Head to the Metreon ’s City View room to check out San Francisco’s newest wine festival, where more than 50 wineries will be offering samples of 100 wines, plus a champagne bar. Unlimited tastings are included with admission, and food will be available for an extra cost. 10 a.m. | City View at the Metreon, 135 Fourth St., San Francisco | From $55 | website

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

This week in San Francisco , celebrate love at the annual Pride parade, raise a glass at the inaugural San Francisco Wine Fest, and witness artists in the act of monstrous creation. Take a day trip toward Napa to try out a delicious new restaurant, or head across the bridge to Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo music festival.

June 25–26 | Pride festival

San Francisco Pride Festival

This weekend, celebrate equality in vibrant color when the popular San Francisco Pride Festival takes over the city. Saturday and Sunday, live music festivities are centered around the Civic Center with expected highlights from international talents like Peaches and Psychic TV. The famous parade occurs on Sunday morning, bringing more than 200 groups walking or floating on Market Street (the route starts at Market and Beale Streets and ends at Market and Eighth Streets). Bring a full tank of love in your heart and the festive outfit of your choice for a beautiful day of recognizing all the diverse types of people who make up our community.

Times and locations vary | Free | website

June 25–26 | Music festival

Burger Boogaloo

Oakland music festival Burger Boogaloo returns this weekend with a fun lineup that includes such local luminaries as throwback surf punk band The Trashwomen, garage rock heroes Thee Oh Sees, and retro pop prince Seth Bogart. This year’s host is John Waters, the incomparable film director and erstwhile part-time Bay Area resident. Aside from the music, there will also be meet and greets with notorious former porn star Traci Lords and with Tony Clifton, the character that comedian Andy Kaufman created.

12 p.m. | Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St., Oakland | From $39 | website

Two Birds One Stone Photo courtesy of Two Birds One Stone

June 26 | ArtThe annual Monster Drawing Rally benefits Southern Exposure, a local nonprofit arts organization. At the event, 120 artists work side by side to create original works (sketches, watercolors, collages, etc.) that are available for sale at $75 a pop the millisecond they are finished. While artists are encouraged to stick to the monster theme, it’s not a requirement, and you’ll see all types of work represented. It’s a unique way to view parts of the creative process that are normally shielded from the public.6–11 p.m. | Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota St., San Francisco | From $20 | website

Now open | Restaurant

Two Birds One Stone

Top Chef Masters winner Douglas Keane, a popular wine country restaurateur, has partnered with L.A. burger maverick Sang Yoon (who owns two locations of his restaurant Father’s Office in SoCal) to create Two Birds One Stone. The much anticipated new yakitori restaurant in St. Helena (about 90 minutes from San Francisco) serves both expected fare (chicken) as well as more adventurous bites (foie gras parfait, anyone?). Plus, the charming town is a great place for a weekend day trip where you’ll feel transported from the city.

3020 St. Helena Highway North, St. Helena | website

Tamara Palmer is a daily news writer, rapper confidante, DJ, and celebrity chef ghostwriter from San Francisco.

>>Next: Where, How, and Why to Celebrate Pride This Month