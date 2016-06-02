San Francisco June 2–8: BFD, Prince Tribute & Silent Film Fest

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week.

This week in San Francisco is all about film, music, food, and beer. Start off with a not-so-silent film festival at the Castro Theatre before heading to Shoreline Ampitheatre for the music festival BFD. Eat healthy fast food (really) in Oakland, and drink more beers than you can think to name at a new bar. Finally, pay tribute to Prince by listening to a show hosted by his final DJ. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what's happening in cities around the U.S. June 2–5 | Film

Silent Film Festival

This week you can take in four days of films from 1910 to 1930 at the Silent Film Festival at the Castro Theatre. But, contrary to its name, this is an exceptionally musical film festival; the movies are all screened with live musical accompaniments from solo artists and ensembles such as the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, a five-piece group based in Colorado that has been performing along with silent movies for an impressive 27 years. It’ll be hard to go back to regular “talkies” after this.

Times vary | Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., San Francisco | (415) 621-6120 | Free | website Click to plan your trip to San Francisco

June 4 | Escape the city

BFD

Radio station Live 105 has been broadcasting a format of “modern rock” for 30 years running. Each year, the popular radio station showcases what that actually means at a live music festival called BFD. For Live 105, modern rock in 2016 encompasses everything from hard guitars to throwback synths, and BFD has a suitably diverse lineup. Certain highlights will include headliners like The Offspring, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Silversun Pickups, but it’s also a great day to check out local up-and-comers—this year, that means acts like local alternative folk trio Rin Tin Tiger and San Jose ambient band Belle Noire.

11 a.m. | Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View | (650) 967-4040 | From $37.50 | website June 6 | Music

A Toast to Prince: A Musical Genius Is Born Featuring Purple Pam

Pam Warren has been known as DJ Pam the Funkstress for decades, but she’s now known as Purple Pam in honor of Prince, who hired her as his touring DJ in the last few weeks before he passed away. Prince was first blown away by Warren’s talent at a San Francisco after-party for a concert he performed in Oakland. Now Warren, who runs a soul food restaurant and catering company in Foster City and spins a daily mix on KBLX, will honor her late friend by spinning him all night long on June 6. She’ll be joined on the turntables by DJ Platurn, who also played that same fateful after-party.

8 p.m.| Slim’s, 333 Eleventh St., San Francisco | (415) 255-0333 | From $10 | website Silversun Pickups Photo by Justin Wise/Flickr

Ales Unlimited Beer Basement

The former 222 nightclub space comes to life again in the form of heaven for beer drinkers.

Ales Unlimited Beer Basement

The former 222 nightclub space comes to life again in the form of heaven for beer drinkers. Ales Unlimited Beer Basement is an exciting new extension of the Ales Unlimited shop in Pacific Heights. You can go to both to find local and rare (or rare local) brews, but if you want to drink yours right away, head to the Basement, where you'll find eight taps and more than 40 bottles. According to Hoodline, the space will soon resume hosting local stand-up comedy nights as 222 used to do.

222 Hyde St., San Francisco | (415) 923-8610 | website

