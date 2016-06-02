San Francisco June 2–8: BFD, Prince Tribute & Silent Film Fest

Jun 2, 2016
LocoL
This week in San Francisco is all about film, music, food, and beer. Start off with a not-so-silent film festival at the Castro Theatre before heading to Shoreline Ampitheatre for the music festival BFD. Eat healthy fast food (really) in Oakland, and drink more beers than you can think to name at a new bar. Finally, pay tribute to Prince by listening to a show hosted by his final DJ.
June 2–5 | Film
Silent Film Festival
This week you can take in four days of films from 1910 to 1930 at the Silent Film Festival at the Castro Theatre. But, contrary to its name, this is an exceptionally musical film festival; the movies are all screened with live musical accompaniments from solo artists and ensembles such as the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, a five-piece group based in Colorado that has been performing along with silent movies for an impressive 27 years. It’ll be hard to go back to regular “talkies” after this.
Times vary | Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., San Francisco | (415) 621-6120 | Free | website
June 4 | Escape the city
BFD
Radio station Live 105 has been broadcasting a format of “modern rock” for 30 years running. Each year, the popular radio station showcases what that actually means at a live music festival called BFD. For Live 105, modern rock in 2016 encompasses everything from hard guitars to throwback synths, and BFD has a suitably diverse lineup. Certain highlights will include headliners like The Offspring, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Silversun Pickups, but it’s also a great day to check out local up-and-comers—this year, that means acts like local alternative folk trio Rin Tin Tiger and San Jose ambient band Belle Noire.
11 a.m. | Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View | (650) 967-4040 | From $37.50 | website
June 6 | Music
A Toast to Prince: A Musical Genius Is Born Featuring Purple Pam
Pam Warren has been known as DJ Pam the Funkstress for decades, but she’s now known as Purple Pam in honor of Prince, who hired her as his touring DJ in the last few weeks before he passed away. Prince was first blown away by Warren’s talent at a San Francisco after-party for a concert he performed in Oakland. Now Warren, who runs a soul food restaurant and catering company in Foster City and spins a daily mix on KBLX, will honor her late friend by spinning him all night long on June 6. She’ll be joined on the turntables by DJ Platurn, who also played that same fateful after-party.
8 p.m.| Slim’s, 333 Eleventh St., San Francisco | (415) 255-0333 | From $10 | website
Now open | Restaurant
LocoL
San Francisco fine dining chef/restaurateur Daniel Patterson teamed up with L.A. chef/restaurateur Roy Choi to create a new kind of fast food restaurant—one that is healthier and yet comparable in price to America’s junky fast food conglomerates. LocoL debuted earlier this year in the Southern California city of Watts, and then came to Oakland—where it has been greeted with lines and has been selling out of product early. (San Francisco is next.) If you’re in the area, this is an interesting place to see the hopeful future of food. Don’t miss the tasty “cheeseburg” made with beef, sprouted grains, and seaweed for a more environmental/drought/body-friendly product.
2216 Broadway, Oakland | website
Tamara Palmer is a daily news writer, rapper confidante, DJ, and celebrity chef ghostwriter from San Francisco.
