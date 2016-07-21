San Francisco July 21–27: J-Pop Summit & SF Art Book Fair

Courtesy of Enchanted Forest Gathering
J-Pop Summit
Get cultural in San Francisco this week, first with the Jewish Film Festival and later with J-Pop Summit. Then, head to SF Art Book Fair to nab the latest works from national and international publishers, or spend the weekend up north at the Enchanted Forest Gathering.
July 21–August 7 | Film festival
San Francisco Jewish Film Festival
The depth and breadth of the Jewish cinematic world are evident in the schedule for the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. Grab a 10-film pass or an all-access ticket to take in an impressive array of feature films, shorts, and documentaries that touch on international politics, comedy, LGBTQ interests, and much more. Despite the name, the festival actually takes place in various Bay Area venues, including San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, San Rafael’s Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center, Palo Alto’s CineArts, and Oakland’s Piedmont Theatre.
Times and locations vary | From $15 | website
July 22–24 | Cultural festival
J-Pop Summit
The eighth annual J-Pop Summit brings a dizzying amount of activities that emanate from the festival’s Fort Mason headquarters, plus live concerts at The Regency Ballroom and films at New People Cinema. Check out the expansive website to plan a personalized itinerary of how you’d like to virtually trip through Japan. Our dream version zeros in on the sake tastings, ramen slurpings, discovering kawaii food like sushi sandwiches, and the sure-to-be amazing J-Pop drag queen contest.
Times and locations vary | From $25 | website
July 22–24 | Book festival
2016 SF Art Book Fair
More than 70 local and national booksellers, publishers, and independent artists will share their works at the SF Art Book Fair. Browse and purchase a wide range of publications, including antiquarian releases and zines. Highlights throughout the weekend include various author book signings, a conversation with Lawrence Ferlinghetti (the city’s first poet laureate), and a musical performance by Carletta Sue Kay. It’s all held inside a building that houses several galleries you can also explore while there.
Times vary | 1275 Minnesota St., San Francisco | Free | website
July 22–24 | Escape the city
Enchanted Forest Gathering
If you’ve been jonesing for a Mendocino County getaway, consider combining it with camping, yoga, and lots of dance music at the Enchanted Forest Gathering. Not your ordinary hedonistic EDM fest, this is a window into a world of expressive spirituality tied to electronic beats. There are plenty of naturally mind-bending activities to pursue, including the “Learning University”—a zone of workshops on such topics as relationships and sexuality, science and spirituality, nourishment, and health and wellness.
Times vary | Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville | From $240 | website
Re-opening | Restaurant
Central Kitchen
Ne Timeas Restaurant Group has reopened Central Kitchen this week after a brief remodel and a big shift in dining approach. Chef and proprietor Thomas McNaughton is working hard to change the image of the restaurant from a higher-end concept to a more accessible neighborhood spot, which is what he always wanted it to be. A new menu currently includes such à la carte dishes as gargati pasta with duck confit and grilled peaches, and whole grilled trout with smoked potatoes for two. And, there’s still the option to veer to the fine end with a $75 tasting menu.
3000 20th St., San Francisco | website
Tamara Palmer is a daily news writer, rapper confidante, DJ, and celebrity chef ghostwriter from San Francisco.
