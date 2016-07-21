San Francisco July 21–27: J-Pop Summit & SF Art Book Fair

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

July 22–24 | Cultural festival

J-Pop Summit

The eighth annual J-Pop Summit brings a dizzying amount of activities that emanate from the festival’s Fort Mason headquarters, plus live concerts at The Regency Ballroom and films at New People Cinema. Check out the expansive website to plan a personalized itinerary of how you’d like to virtually trip through Japan. Our dream version zeros in on the sake tastings, ramen slurpings, discovering kawaii food like sushi sandwiches, and the sure-to-be amazing J-Pop drag queen contest.

Times and locations vary | From $25 | website July 22–24 | Book festival

2016 SF Art Book Fair

More than 70 local and national booksellers, publishers, and independent artists will share their works at the SF Art Book Fair. Browse and purchase a wide range of publications, including antiquarian releases and zines. Highlights throughout the weekend include various author book signings, a conversation with Lawrence Ferlinghetti (the city’s first poet laureate), and a musical performance by Carletta Sue Kay. It’s all held inside a building that houses several galleries you can also explore while there.

Times vary | 1275 Minnesota St., San Francisco | Free | website Enchanted Forest Gathering Courtesy of Enchanted Forest Gathering July 22–24 | Escape the city

Enchanted Forest Gathering

If you’ve been jonesing for a Mendocino County getaway, consider combining it with camping, yoga, and lots of dance music at the Enchanted Forest Gathering. Not your ordinary hedonistic EDM fest, this is a window into a world of expressive spirituality tied to electronic beats. There are plenty of naturally mind-bending activities to pursue, including the “Learning University”—a zone of workshops on such topics as relationships and sexuality, science and spirituality, nourishment, and health and wellness.

Times vary | Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville | From $240 | website

