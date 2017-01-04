San Francisco January 5–11: New Year’s Eve Do-Over Party & Vintage Paper Fair

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

share this article

A unique music festival, a New Year’s Eve do-over party, and a sandwich called #baconslut will help start your 2017 off with a bang. If you’d prefer something a little more low-key, then head down to Morgan Hill for an under-the-radar winetasting or to the San Francisco County Fair Building for the Vintage Paper Fair, which showcases postcards, trading cards, and more. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. January 3 | Now open: Restaurant

The Gastropig

Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood has a new breakfast and lunch sandwich option in The Gastropig, located two blocks from the 19th Street BART station. Standards like grilled cheese and avocado toast anchor the menu, which has both dine-in and grab-and-go options. Sure to be most craved is #baconslut, a hot beast with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and an over-easy egg that may or may not be an intentional homage to Eggslut, a popular breakfast spot in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

2123 Franklin St., Oakland | website Click to plan your trip to San Francisco

Article continues below advertisement

January 6 - 8 | Music festival

The San Francisco Tape Music Festival

Every year, the San Francisco Tape Music Festival celebrates sonic experimentation from the past and present by showcasing the music of local experimental musicians in a 3-D sound space. Twenty-four top-notch speakers create a multichannel surround sound experience that allows audiences to hear music in a completely fresh way. This year’s program includes a bittersweet tribute to Pauline Oliveros, a groundbreaking experimental composer and professor from Oakland who recently passed away. There are a few tiers of available ticket prices, including a full festival pass and options for each concert.

Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., San Francisco | From $15 | website January 7 | Party

New Year’s Eve Do-Over Party

Although 2017 has just begun, if you already feel like you need to try the countdown one more time, Bootie SF is turning this weekend’s edition of its DJ-powered mash-up club night into the New Year’s Eve Do-Over Party. You’ll of course want to get there by 11 p.m. to take in the live burlesque show from the Hubba Hubba Revue and then participate in the greatest midnight countdown you’ll have this year. One more time for Auld Lang Syne?

9:00 PM | DNA Lounge, 375 11th St., San Francisco | From $15 | website The San Francisco Tape Music Festival Courtesy of The San Francisco Tape Music Festival January 7 | Escape the city

History + Wine Weekend Delights on Santa Clara Wine Trail

The greater Bay Area is so abundant with wine regions that San Franciscans tend to overlook some. California Passport Tours offers you the chance to explore lesser-known wineries in Morgan Hill, about 70 miles south of San Francisco in Santa Clara County. Three stops on a leisurely five-hour itinerary are designed to acquaint you with generations-old family-operated businesses.

11:30 AM - 4:30 PM | Departs from Ladera Grill Restaurant, 17305 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill | From $55 | website

Article continues below advertisement