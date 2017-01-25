San Francisco January 26–February 1: Fog City Magic Fest & Halal Guys

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

Get a dose of magic in the city this week with the Fog City Magic Fest. Then eat something magical at Union Square’s newest restaurant (and an NYC favorite), Halal Guys. Take in awe-inspiring photography at PHOTOFAIR, and head to the Asian Art Museum to celebrate Chinese New Year. This weekend, escape to Santa Cruz, where the final weekend of a pop-up taproom will include the unveiling of a brand new beer from local craft brewery Humble Sea. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. January 25 - 28 | Magic festival

Fog City Magic Fest

Launched last year, Fog City Magic Fest returns with a three-day extravaganza of sorcery and surprises. The schedule includes an opening gala with magic and comedy, solo performances by artists like Jade, who was named Best Female Magician of the Year by the International Magicians Society, and a Magic Slam where competitors will have just 20 minutes to come up with a crowd-pleasing trick. There’s even an intriguing “Magicians Only” event, in case you happen to be one yourself.

Exit Stage Left, 156 Eddy St., San Francisco | From $20 | website Click to plan your trip to San Francisco

January 27 | Now open: Restaurant

Halal Guys

After almost two years of anticipation, this beloved East Coast institution will open its doors in San Francisco on Friday. Halal Guys is a hit in New York City for gyros, chicken and rice, and insanely hot sauce. The new Union Square quick-service restaurant is now a leading local purveyor of halal cooking, which is food permitted for consumption under Islamic law, and should become a fast favorite in the city. Don’t be surprised if it draws consistent lines as it does in New York, but we promise, it’s worth it.

340 O’Farrell St., San Francisco | website January 27 - 28 | Escape the city

Humble Sea Popup Taproom

Make time for a quick coastal getaway this week, whether at the weekend or even just for an evening. Head about 75 miles south of San Francisco to Santa Cruz for the last edition of Humble Sea Popup Taproom, a temporary watering hole from Humble Sea Brewing Company that’s set inside the Octagon at the Museum of Art & History. It’s finishing out in style: A hoppy new beer will be released Friday, and on Saturday the chef will present a selection of favorite dishes for you to vote on.

Octagon at the Museum of Art & History, 118 Cooper St., Santa Cruz | From $28 | website PHOTOFAIR Courtesy of PHOTOFAIR January 27 - 29 | Art

PHOTOFAIR San Francisco

PHOTOFAIR is the first local installment of an international photography show that exhibits and sells both vintage and current prints from artists and galleries around the world. The most provocative works that are up for grabs here include Paul Fusco’s haunting “Untitled from RFK Funeral Train” series, which captures mourners after the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Willy Rizzo’s celebrity portraits of icons like Marilyn Monroe and Jack Nicholson.

11:00 AM | Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco | From $12 | website

