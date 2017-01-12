San Francisco January 12–18: SF Sketchfest & FOG Art + Design Festival

The best of what to do in San Francisco this week

Get some much-needed laughs at the 16th Annual SF Sketchfest, a two-week comedy festival that brings the funniest minds to the Bay Area from January 12th through the 29th. Then get your art fix at FOG Design + Art festival, or search for a new artwork with a side of carbs and cocktails at the Pancakes & Booze Art Show. Spend the long weekend in Sonoma County (weather permitting), where the Winter Wineland 25th Anniversary can give you a behind-the-scenes look at winemaking in the famous vineyards region. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. January 6 | Now open: Restaurant

Uma Casa

A highly anticipated new restaurant has moved into the space that formerly housed Incanto. Uma Casa brings chef Telmo Faria’s vision of what Portuguese cooking can be when using California’s bounty of fresh produce. The seafood-heavy menu highlights local catches like Dungeness crab, but there’s plenty for turf lovers to devour, including fried, marinated quail and red wine–braised short ribs.

1550 Church St., San Francisco | website Click to plan your trip to San Francisco

January 12 - 15 | Art festival

FOG Design + Art 2017

Fans of contemporary design and art should plan to spend part of this weekend at Fort Mason drenched in FOG, an annual (indoor!) festival of 45 international galleries that supports SFMOMA’s educational programs and statewide exhibitions. Browse a wide variety of works from entry-priced to high-end art, attend designer talks and short screenings, and come away with a strong sense of the threads that unite global design minds.

11:00 AM | Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco | From $20 | website January 12 - 29 | Comedy festival

16th Annual SF Sketchfest

The next two weeks in San Francisco could be the funniest all year as the 16th Annual SF Sketchfest brings more than 700 performers and 230 shows to 17 venues. Not only a showcase for emerging local talent, Sketchfest is also an internationally respected festival that regularly draws marquee names from film and television. Browse the massive schedule, but don’t dawdle if you find a potential favorite, as tickets tend to go fast.

Times and locations vary | From $15 | website Pancakes + Booze Art Show Courtesy of Pancakes + Booze Art Show January 13 - 14 | Art show

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is no strange metaphor: It really is a place to buy creative works while you drink and eat pancakes at night. Help normalize this breakfast classic for dinner while supporting emerging local talents. While you can get tickets at the door, this event usually attracts up to three times the capacity of the club (500 people), so it’s smart to purchase in advance.

8:00 PM | Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., San Francisco | From $10 | website

