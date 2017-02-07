San Francisco February 9–15: SF Beer Week & ROOH

Feb 7, 2017
SF Beer Week
The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week
Get festive this week with more than 800 beers to taste at SF Beer Week. Or head to Mare Island for a three-day festival celebrating the massive annual shorebird migration. The Giants FanFest gives Bay Area baseball lovers the chance to get on the field and meet the players, while the latest in a film series about New York nightclubs in the late 1970s features punk rockers the Dead Kennedys. For a new fine dining experience, try the recent India-born restaurant ROOH.
February 9 | Now open: Restaurant
ROOH
India’s Good Times Restaurant Group, which owns playful concepts such as the 1980s graffiti–themed Boombox Cafe in New Delhi and burger bar Fork You Too in Gurgaon, has gone with heartfelt sophistication for the family-owned company’s first American restaurant, ROOH. The name is taken from an Urdu word for soul, and the warm new space certainly has that. ROOH will serve dishes that span all the best regional Indian cooking styles while capturing the flavors of its U.S. home with the help of California-grown produce. (It will also make all manner of rare breads and condiments in-house.) At the moment, ROOH is a fine-dining establishment with a tasting menu option during dinner, but an original cocktail menu, bar bites, and forthcoming brunch and lunch services will also make it a solid casual option soon.
333 Brannan St., San Francisco | website
February 10 - 12 | Escape the city
21st Annual San Francisco Bay Flyway Festival
This weekend provides an opportunity to get swept up in the humbling wonders of nature at the 21st Annual San Francisco Bay Flyway Festival. Celebrating the annual migration of over one million shorebirds through San Francisco, the Bay Flyway Festival is three days of both indoor and outdoor activities, including walks, talks, and tours on local secret Mare Island (near Vallejo). Along with shorebirds, you’ll also get to catch the comings and goings of several hundred thousand hawks, geese, and ducks.
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Various locations on Mare Island | Donations suggested | website
February 10 - 19 | Drink
SF Beer Week
Strap on those beer goggles, it’s time to get serious: This year’s SF Beer Week includes a staggering 825 official events to consider, including education sessions, dinners, tastings, and new release parties. If you’ve got the bandwidth for just one big drinking event, make it the Opening Gala on February 10, where you can sample suds from 125 breweries on Pier 48. Ten days of getting hopped up across San Francisco and beyond oughta put a spring in your step.
Times & venues vary | Prices vary | website
February 11 | Sports
Giants FanFest
San Francisco Giants fans of all ages will gather at AT&T Park this weekend for the big preseason FanFest, a day for turning fantasies into reality. Let your imagination run wild as you explore the field and picture what it must be like to be a player—then take pictures to mark the moment. Plus, meet some of the stars, get their autographs, and watch them participate in interviews with radio station KNBR. The energy you’ll get from being with your fellow Giants fans is almost reason enough to attend on its own.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM | AT&T Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco | Free | website
February 11 | Film
“Nightclubbing: Downtown New York, 1975-80”
Tonight’s installment of the film series Nightclubbing: Downtown New York, 1975-80 features two legendary San Francisco punk acts letting loose at their first performance in Manhattan in 1979. Dead Kennedys was fronted by Jello Biafra, a one-time San Francisco mayoral candidate who remains one of the city’s most vocal musical activists, railing against the corruption of politics and society.
9:00 PM | YBCA Screening Room, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St., San Francisco | From $10 | website
Tamara Palmer is a daily news writer, rapper confidante, DJ, and celebrity chef ghostwriter from San Francisco.
