San Francisco February 9–15: SF Beer Week & ROOH

Get festive this week with more than 800 beers to taste at SF Beer Week. Or head to Mare Island for a three-day festival celebrating the massive annual shorebird migration. The Giants FanFest gives Bay Area baseball lovers the chance to get on the field and meet the players, while the latest in a film series about New York nightclubs in the late 1970s features punk rockers the Dead Kennedys. For a new fine dining experience, try the recent India-born restaurant ROOH.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

February 9 | Now open: Restaurant

ROOH

India’s Good Times Restaurant Group, which owns playful concepts such as the 1980s graffiti–themed Boombox Cafe in New Delhi and burger bar Fork You Too in Gurgaon, has gone with heartfelt sophistication for the family-owned company’s first American restaurant, ROOH. The name is taken from an Urdu word for soul, and the warm new space certainly has that. ROOH will serve dishes that span all the best regional Indian cooking styles while capturing the flavors of its U.S. home with the help of California-grown produce. (It will also make all manner of rare breads and condiments in-house.) At the moment, ROOH is a fine-dining establishment with a tasting menu option during dinner, but an original cocktail menu, bar bites, and forthcoming brunch and lunch services will also make it a solid casual option soon.

333 Brannan St., San Francisco | website

February 10 - 12 | Escape the city

21st Annual San Francisco Bay Flyway Festival

This weekend provides an opportunity to get swept up in the humbling wonders of nature at the 21st Annual San Francisco Bay Flyway Festival. Celebrating the annual migration of over one million shorebirds through San Francisco, the Bay Flyway Festival is three days of both indoor and outdoor activities, including walks, talks, and tours on local secret Mare Island (near Vallejo). Along with shorebirds, you’ll also get to catch the comings and goings of several hundred thousand hawks, geese, and ducks.

8:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Various locations on Mare Island | Donations suggested | website

February 10 - 19 | Drink

SF Beer Week

Strap on those beer goggles, it’s time to get serious: This year’s SF Beer Week includes a staggering 825 official events to consider, including education sessions, dinners, tastings, and new release parties. If you’ve got the bandwidth for just one big drinking event, make it the Opening Gala on February 10, where you can sample suds from 125 breweries on Pier 48. Ten days of getting hopped up across San Francisco and beyond oughta put a spring in your step.

Times & venues vary | Prices vary | website