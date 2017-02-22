San Francisco February 23–March 1: Community Day at the Presidio & Academy of Sciences Free Admission Day

The Presidio is opening a new visitor center, and the park is celebrating with live music and dance performances from some of the city’s most iconic cultural groups. Keep with the nature theme indoors at the Pacific Orchid and Garden Exposition this weekend or at the California Academy of Science’s free admission day.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

February 15 | Now open: Restaurant

Glena’s Tacos and Margaritas

Chef Michael Gaines, who was previously at Kin Khao and Central Kitchen, has just opened lunch service for his own spot, Glena’s Tacos and Margaritas (dinner will follow soon). Hit the restaurant for tacos (tofu, al pastor, carne asada, and pescado) and ceviche tostadas. The titular margaritas will arrive when dinner does.

632 20th St., San Francisco | website

February 24 - 26 | Gardening

65th Pacific Orchid and Garden Exposition

Whether you’re visiting or not, a trip to the 65th Pacific Orchid and Garden Exposition is a highly recommended and traditional San Francisco way to unwind over the weekend. This year’s theme is perfect for city dwellers: “Big Ideas for Small Gardens.” You’ll be able to get any advice you need to grow your own apartment garden, purchase plants and gardening accessories, and marvel at rare flora.

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Hall of Flowers (San Francisco County Fair Building), 1199 Ninth Ave., San Francisco | From $11 | website